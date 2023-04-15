5 biographical movies and series for 2023 and 2024 – Pixel Nerd

Biographical films and series have been a popular genre in the film and television industry for decades, offering a fascinating window into the lives of famous and influential people. As we enter 2023 and 2024, audiences can look forward to an array of exciting and engaging biographical films and series to watch. These productions offer a unique opportunity to learn more about some of history’s most interesting and impactful personalities. In this article, we’ll explore five standout biographical movies and series that fans of this genre are sure to appreciate.

1. My Name Is Gal

my name is gal is a drama that tells the story of Maria da Graça, a shy girl who dreams of being a singer. At the age of 20, she moved to Rio de Janeiro and joined her friends Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Maria Bethânia and Dedé Gadelha, who formed the Tropicália movement. Despite the difficulties and repression of the military dictatorship, Gal Costa became one of the greatest voices in Brazilian music, with her strong personality and incomparable talent. The film is inspired by the real life of the singer and has Sophie Charlotte in the lead role.

The film is scheduled for release on September 21, 2023 in Brazilian theaters. The film is not a biopic, but a fiction inspired by the real life of the artist, who died on November 9, 2022.

2. Senna

Senna is a Netflix drama series about the life and career of Brazilian idol Ayrton Senna da Silva (1960-1994), three-time Formula 1 world champion. The series is produced by Gullane, with the active participation of the pilot’s family, and is directed by Vicente Amorim. Actor Gabriel Leone was chosen to play Senna in the series.

The series will show key moments in Senna’s career, from the beginning of his career in England to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, which took his life in 1994. The series will also explore the driver’s personality and family relationships. , which was called Beco or Becão by friends and relatives. The series will have access to intimate places, such as the house where Senna grew up, in São Paulo.

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022 and will have six episodes filmed in English and Brazilian Portuguese.

3. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a biographical film that tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the atomic bomb project during World War II. The film is directed and written by Christopher Nolan, based on the book American Prometheus, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The film’s cast includes Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller and Rami Malek as another scientist. The film is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023 in Brazilian theaters.

4. Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins is a sports comedy-drama film directed by Taika Waititi and based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name. The film tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team and its coach Thomas Rongen (played by Michael Fassbender), who are looking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after losing 31-0 to Australia in 2001. The squad also includes Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Beulah Koale and others.

The film was scheduled to open in April 2023, but was pushed back to November 2023 following Armie Hammer’s departure from the project over allegations of sexual abuse.

5. Big George Foreman

Big George Foreman is a biographical film that tells the story of George Foreman, one of the greatest boxers of all time. The film not only shows his struggles in the ring, but also his personal challenges, such as his conversion to Christianity after losing the world title to Muhammad Ali in 1974. The film is directed by George Tillman Jr. and has Khris Davis in the lead role. The film will be released in the United States on April 28, 2023 and still does not have a scheduled date for Brazil.