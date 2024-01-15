5 Chinese workers killed in suicide blast in Pakistan

Islamabad (CNN) — Five Chinese workers and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, the latest in a series of terrorist attacks that the South Asian country’s military and government say were aimed at Islamabad’s ties with Beijing. Close relationships are to be disrupted.



Senior police officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said the blast occurred when a terrorist rammed a vehicle into a convoy of workers heading from the capital to the Dasu Dam, the country’s largest hydropower project, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blast is the third atrocity in a week to roil Pakistan, a strategic ally of China and a key link in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, and underlines growing security concerns for Chinese projects in the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s blast, which comes nearly three years after a bus blast killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, heading to the dam in another unclaimed attack on the project.

Pakistan has been facing a surge in violence from extremist and terrorist groups since the Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops in 2021. The Pakistani Taliban has denied any involvement in Tuesday’s blast.

China strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack.

“China calls on Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident as soon as possible, hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. He urged Pakistan to take effective steps for the safety of Chinese citizens. Institutes and Projects.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of Chinese citizens during a visit to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, where he met Beijing’s ambassador.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the “heinous terrorist act” and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

He declared, “Today’s attack was carried out by the enemies of friendship between Pakistan and China. We will take decisive action against all these forces and defeat them.”

Tuesday’s blast followed two fighter attacks in recent days in southwestern Pakistan, where China is investing billions in infrastructure projects.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of the separatist groups in Balochistan province, has claimed responsibility for attacks on a Pakistani air-naval base and a government compound on the outskirts of the China-funded strategic port of Gwadar.

In a statement, the Pakistani military said the attacks were aimed at destabilizing the country’s internal security and its relations with China.

“Strategic projects and sensitive locations vital to Pakistan’s economic progress and well-being of its people are targeted in a conscious effort to delay our progress and create discord between Pakistan and its allies and strategic partners, especially China.” being done.” Said in a statement.

Without naming any country, the military statement also accused “certain foreign elements” of aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan.

Beijing has invested tens of billions of dollars in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major Belt and Road project launched in 2015 that connects China’s western Xinjiang region to Gwadar on the Arabian Sea through a network of roads. Connects to Pakistani ports. , railways, oil pipelines and power plants.

But China-funded projects have sparked resentment among residents of some areas of Pakistan, who say they have benefited little from them.

Anti-China sentiment is particularly strong among separatist groups in Balochistan.

In November 2018, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi city, which killed four people. Half a year later, a separatist group attacked a luxury hotel in Gwadar that was frequented by Chinese nationals working at the port. In June 2020, the BLA claimed responsibility for another deadly attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where Chinese companies hold 40% of the shares.

In August last year, BLA terrorists had fired on a Pakistani military convoy in Gwadar when it was carrying a delegation of Chinese nationals to a construction project. According to the Pakistani Army, two fighters were killed and no military personnel or civilians were injured.