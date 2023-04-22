5 Dystopian movies that don’t belong in sagas – Pixel Nerd

Dystopia is a genre that has gained more and more space in pop culture, especially in cinema. Often, these narratives unfold in successful franchises, such as “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent”. However, there are also dystopia films that tell unique and autonomous stories, without the need to belong to sagas. In this article, we will list 5 dystopia films that stand out in this category, bringing complex and engaging plots that hold the viewer from beginning to end.

1. The Price of Tomorrow (2011)

In a world where people stop aging at 25 but have to pay to stay alive, time becomes the most valuable currency. Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) is a young man who lives in the poorest area, where most people die before the age of 30. When he receives a large amount of time from a stranger, he becomes the target of the timekeepers, a kind of police who control the distribution of time. To escape, he kidnaps Sylvia (Amanda Seyfried), the daughter of a powerful banker, and together they start a rebellion against the system that exploits and oppresses the poorest.

2. Elysium (2013)

In the year 2154, Earth is ravaged by overpopulation, pollution and social inequality. The richest live on a space station called Elysium, where they have access to advanced health and safety technologies. The poorest live on the planet, suffering from misery, violence and oppression. Max (Matt Damon) is an ex-criminal who works at a factory for Armadyne, the company that built Elysium. After suffering an accident that leaves him with a few days to live, he accepts a risky mission: infiltrate Elysium and steal data from the brain of John Carlyle (William Fichtner), the CEO of Armadyne, which contains a program capable of reprogramming the system of Elysium and give access to all inhabitants of Earth.

3. Wall-E (2008)

Wall-E is a robot that was created to clean up the Earth, which is covered in garbage and abandoned by humans. He lives alone, collecting objects he finds in the middle of the rubble, and his only company is a cockroach. One day, he comes across a probe called Eva, which has been sent to look for signs of life on the planet. Wall-E falls in love with Eva and decides to follow her when she returns to her ship. There he discovers that humans live on a gigantic space station called Axiom, where they are dependent on machines and suffer from obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

4. Provisional Measure (2020)

In a Brazil of the future, the government enacts a provisional measure that determines that all black citizens must be sent to Africa as a form of historical reparation for slavery. This measure directly affects the lives of a middle-class couple formed by Capitu (Taís Araújo), a doctor, and Antônio (Alfred Enoch), a lawyer, who are forced to separate. They also have the support of André (Seu Jorge), a journalist and cousin of Capitu, who tries to denounce the arbitrariness of the measure.

5. Passengers (2016)