5 easter eggs present in ‘Shrek 2’ that almost no one noticed

Since its first film, the “Shrek” franchise has had an endless list of easter eggs, referring not only to the most famous fairy tales in the world, but also to several other things that are part of international pop culture.

The references end up being so many that some end up going unnoticed by the public. With that in mind, Recreio separated 5 easter eggs present in “Shrek 2” that you may not have noticed. Check out!

1. Kiss of Spider-Man

When we watch it, we might think this moment is just another cute scene between Shrek and Fiona, but in reality, it’s a direct reference to the classic upside-down kiss between Peter Parker, Spider-Man, and his beloved Mary Jane.

2. Sir Justin Timberlake?

In the scene where Shrek analyzes Fiona’s room in the castle, we can notice the presence of a poster of a boy written “Sir Justin”. It turns out that the Justin in question is nothing more than the singer Justin Timberlakea former member of the boy band NSYNC.

3. Mission Impossible

While trying to save Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots from the dungeon, the three little pigs lower Pinocchio into place by hanging him from puppet strings. The moment was inspired by one of the classic scenes from the movie “Mission: Impossible”.

4. King Charles III

During the Fairy Godmother’s musical number, when she is re-introducing herself to Fiona, we can see the image of the current king Charles III appearing in the mirror as soon as the verse “a thousand princes running after” is sung, deducing that, with her magic wand, she could make even the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom fall in love with the princess.

5. The Lord of the Rings

In the film, when Shrek and Fiona’s wedding ring is presented, we can see that the ring has the phrase “I love you”, written in a font very similar to the one used on the ring in “Lord of the Rings”.