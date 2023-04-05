5 Emma Roberts movies you need to watch

Julia Roberts’ niece and a great success for the preppy girls of the 2000s, Emma Roberts has a vast catalog of productions

Protagonist of the newly premiered Family Wedding (2023), Emma Roberts became known for participating from the cast of series such as American Horror Story (2011) and Scream Queens (2015), in addition to films that marked a generation, such as aquamarine (2006) and The Bag’s Family (2013).

Thinking about it, Entretê separated five productions that the niece of Julia Roberts participated and that you should definitely marathon! Available on different streaming platforms, the films range from romance to horror. Check out!

1. Nancy Drew and the Hollywood Mystery (2007)

Young Nancy Drew lives in a small town and loves to play detective. During a trip to Los Angeles, the character of Emma Roberts accompanies his father, and ends up discovering evidence of an old case of the death of a movie star still unsolved, and takes the opportunity to investigate it

The film is available on HBO Max.

2. Spoiled Girl (2008)

A classic film mother of the 2000sPoppy (Emma Roberts) is a rebel who is sent to a boarding school in England after messing with her father’s new girlfriend. While she tries to deal with the new colleagues, who do not tolerate arrogance, the American will do everything to be expelled, until she learns the value of true friendship, in addition to having her heart conquered.

The film is available on Telecine/Globoplay.

3. Scream 4 (2011)

It’s been many years since the killer Ghostface left a deadly trail across the town of Woodsboro. Trying to overcome the trauma of these events, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) writes a self-help book and returns to Woodsboro for the launch, catching up with old friends Gale Weathers (courtney cox) and Sheriff Dewey (David Arquette). But just as Sidney arrives, Ghostface also returns, putting her and everyone she loves in danger.

The film is available on Prime Video and on Globoplay.

4. Nerve (2016)

A game without rules catches the attention of young people, and Vee (Emma Roberts) is pressured by friends to participate. Still on her first challenge, Vee meets Ian (dave frank), a player with a dark past. Together, they soon ingratiate themselves with the observers, who start sending more and more tasks to the potential couple. Nerve poses real challenges, but as she takes a terrifying turn in the final stage, Vee must make decisions that will determine her future.

The film is available on Telecine/Globoplay and on Star+.

5. About Fate (2022)

Margot’s Engagement Proposals (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) are a failure and the eternal romantics go through a series of events on New Year’s Eve. Believing in true love, they embark on a magical and very romantic adventure. This cliché shows the search of the two for the true meaning of the romance, after knowing each other in an embarrassing way and living a false relationship together.

The film is available on Prime Video.

Are you a fan of Emma Roberts? Have you watched these movies? Tell us in the comments or on Entretê’s social networks (Insta, Face It is twitter), and follow us for more entertainment news.

*Featured photo credit: Disclosure/Chelsea Lauren/Deadline