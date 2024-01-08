5 exercise routines to start an active year

Exercising is one of the most repeated New Year’s resolutions, but almost never accomplished. Be it due to convenience, laziness or lack of time. exercise routine They usually go away a few weeks or a month after starting. stay still It’s complicated, but every effort has its rewards.

Next, we explain 5 exercise routines Getting started in the world of fitness is very easy. Try to do these at least 3 times a week. You will see how you will notice changes and become much healthier!

5 exercise routines to lead an active life

The best thing is to play the game and stay consistent Combine different types of exercises To strengthen different areas of the body and make your daily routine more bearable. With these 5 exercises, your life will be healthy and fit. Objective

achieve something strong arms , To do this, you need to work the two most important muscles of the arm: biceps and triceps , For biceps, take two dumbbells and, with your arms extended to the sides and palms facing forward, bend your elbows and bring the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions. For triceps, lift the dumbbells up with your arms fully extended. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions.

How to motivate yourself to exercise?

On many occasions, playing games can be a huge effort and a complete challenge, so we put it aside and focus on something else. Therefore, we have to Look for inspirations and stimuli Do it regularly. Let’s take a look at some of them!