5 exercise routines to start an active year

Exercising is one of the most repeated New Year’s resolutions, but almost never accomplished. Be it due to convenience, laziness or lack of time. exercise routine They usually go away a few weeks or a month after starting. stay still It’s complicated, but every effort has its rewards.
Next, we explain 5 exercise routines Getting started in the world of fitness is very easy. Try to do these at least 3 times a week. You will see how you will notice changes and become much healthier!
5 exercise routines to lead an active life
The best thing is to play the game and stay consistent Combine different types of exercises To strengthen different areas of the body and make your daily routine more bearable. With these 5 exercises, your life will be healthy and fit. Objective
- achieve something strong arms, To do this, you need to work the two most important muscles of the arm: biceps and triceps, For biceps, take two dumbbells and, with your arms extended to the sides and palms facing forward, bend your elbows and bring the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions. For triceps, lift the dumbbells up with your arms fully extended. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions.
- ,stiff feet, There’s nothing better than achieving this squat, Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, push your hips back and down, bending your knees while keeping your back straight. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor, then push up through your heels to return to the starting position. If you can tolerate it, do these for 1 or 2 minutes, with or without weights. However you look most comfortable.
- ,show abs, Lie on your back, bend your knees, cross your arms over your chest and lift your torso by contracting your abdominals. Lower in a controlled manner and repeat to strengthen them. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions.
- ,stone buttocks, Standing, place your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your heels back while contracting your glutes. Alternate both legs to strengthen the area. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions.
- ,butt resistance, There’s nothing better than to tone your body and stay in shape cardio routine, To achieve this you can run, walk briskly, cycle… As long as you spend 20 to 30 minutes with it, it will be fine.
How to motivate yourself to exercise?
On many occasions, playing games can be a huge effort and a complete challenge, so we put it aside and focus on something else. Therefore, we have to Look for inspirations and stimuli Do it regularly. Let’s take a look at some of them!
- think about physical benefits That’s the game. This is the main driver of taking daily exercise. Your body will be more fit, healthier and you will look more physically attractive.
- you will feel better clear and calm, Regular exercise not only strengthens the body but also has countless benefits on mental health. When you release endorphins, they act as a natural antidepressant, reducing stress and anxiety.
- date small prizes, It’s positive to set up some rewards for yourself when you reach certain goals, take a relaxing bath, a massage, a little treat…
- Record your progress, Every step counts. If you write down your achievements in a notebook, you will see how you progress day by day, whether in the gym or from home. Seeing improvements will give you extra motivation.
- Change routine and exercise, If you always do the same thing, you will get tired and unmotivated, we recommend you try other activities or sign up for group classes. You’ll see how you enjoy taking care of yourself!