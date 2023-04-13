5 famous artists who have synesthesia and visualize sounds

We’ve already talked about absolute pitch here, a rare ability that allows you to accurately identify, without the aid of devices, the tonality of any sound that is emitted. Whoever has this skill is able to tell if the car alarm is beeping in C or in F, instantly the moment he hears it. Synesthesia is something else.

The ability to see sounds

Let’s talk today about another skill, in this case, a neurological condition that causes the brain to mix hearing with sight or touch with taste. A real sensory salad. Those who have this condition can say the following sentence in the most natural way:

“Do you hear that yellow shimmering noise?”

Or else:

“Let me play you a really rough green song.”,

The subject here is music, but if it were cooking we could also bring the following phrases as an example of synesthesia:

“I think this chicken is a little squeaky” or “This picanha is just the way I like it, very sharp”

These people aren’t crazy, they just have synesthesia.

According to experts, those who have this condition notice it early in childhood and it appears involuntarily, it is impossible to control. In the case of synesthesia between sounds and colors, every time you play a sound, a color will appear in your mind. Another curious aspect is that it will always be the same color. For example, if the sound of the saxophone appeared yellow when he was 7 years old, 30 years later it will still be yellow. If the guitar sounds blue, it will always be blue.

According to Charles Spence, who studies Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, the mixing of the senses happens to all of us, but mostly to a lesser extent. That’s because all of our senses are intertwined in some way. That’s why beautiful food tends to be tastier and someone smelling more attractive.

It turns out that, in some people, the sensorial mixture happens with such an intensity that it is impossible to separate one thing from the other. She will never “just listen” to music. She will always hear and see music. But does this help or hinder when creating?

In an interview with the BBC’s “Newsbeat” radio program, English singer and songwriter Tamera said that this condition helps her compose. “When I’m in the studio I can hear a beat right away. I have a color palette in my head… I just feel the colors and sometimes I see a whole scene from a movie, I would describe it as a whole scene, a staging, and what I feel would be happening with this song.”

American pop star Billie Eilish has synesthesia and has spoken about it in interviews.

On the Jimmy Fallon talk show she said: It’s this thing in your brain where you associate random things with everything. For example, each day of the week has a color, a number, a shape. Sometimes things have a smell I can think of or a temperature or texture.” And she joked: “And it doesn’t mean anything. It literally means nothing, but it inspires a lot of things.”

About this inspiration, the artist stated: “All my videos, for the most part, have to do with synesthesia. All my art, all I live. The colors for each song are because those are the colors for those songs specifically.”

Billie Eilish hearing colors with headphones – Image created by AI

I don’t have synesthesia, but I can imagine several scenarios where this condition could help an artist. To prevent very similar songs from being included in an album, for example. Well, if one is green the other cannot be. Then it gets easier. When composing, if you are looking for a dynamic and vibrant melody, just notice if the color is very striking and if the color of the chorus is different from the stanza and so on. If you know that C 1 is brown, if a pianist plays a greenish C 1, it is very likely that he is out of tune.

Ah, if you are in doubt whether or not you have synesthesia, it’s because you don’t. According to science, those who have synesthesia perceive this very clearly. It is a very strong experience and one that is easily identified.

Those with synesthesia are called “Sinesteta” and you don’t have to have synesthesia to say that the name doesn’t sound good.

Do you have synesthesia? Here is our list of 5 popstars who have declared themselves Synesthetes:

– Billie Eilish

– Pharrell Williams

– Jimi Hendrix

– Finneas O’Connell (Billie’s brother)

– Beyonce

Gratitude to colleague Jaqueline Naujorks who, even though she was not obligated, suggested this theme to us! Incidentally, she was the one who chose the name of our column too (without having any obligation).