5 famous nail art inspirations, made by Tom Bachik – CLAUDIA

Celebrities tend to be a great barometer of what’s trending, and when it comes to nail art, it’s no different. To get an idea of ​​what should dominate the rest of the year, we went to the profile of Tom Bachik manicurist, who is basically a trend setter in the sector, and we gathered 5 celebrity nail art that left us wanting to run to the salon!

after the phenomenon Hailey Bieber with glazed donuts nails, we have other nail polishes that should dominate the Instagram and Tiktok feed in the coming months. Check below 5 types of nail art to invest in 2023.

Celebrity nail art trends

minimalist francesinha

See More

We will always be fans of the francesinhas, but they were a bit out of date in the avalanche of different nails (with a lot of gems, shine and texture) that were successful in 2022. We can rest assured, because this comeback is coming! Tom Bachik made the perfect minimalist francesinha for Michelle Williams at Oscar 2023. The actress wore short nails with shiny tips. The professional also made another version of this enamelling to Jennifer Lopez:

See More

discreet stones

See More

Is the exaggeration in the past? The famous manicurist tends to dare with the stones, but lately he has held back his emotions. The rhinestones are more timid or strategically placed, as in the case of disco nails, which Selena Gomez wore at the 2023 Golden Globes.

transparent tips

See More

In case of Anne Hathaway, we have transparent tips with iridescent shine, ok? She appeared in the fashion show versace all in black with a manicure called a alien nails, by Bachik. Perhaps the futuristic nomenclature is also appropriate. This is a look that calls for an extension or fake nails, as the tips have a transparent finish. Another version of this finish was used by Hailee Steinfeldbrighter:

See More

geometric nail art

See More

Again, we have a very polished nail art, bordering on minimalism. The use of the triangle is very delicate, leaving the nail chic. Who used this manicure was Margot Robbie, during one of the premieres of the film Babilônia. Including, you can do it in different sizes of nails and in other versions. Camila Cabello appeared with a similar enamelling, but in a bolder proposal:

See More

delicate drawings

See More

Tom Bachik also explores shapes and delicate designs on the nails, such as hearts and flowers, something that was very popular in the 2000s – a time when nail arts were not yet so elaborate. But of course we have even more elaborate options on the artist’s Instagram.

See More

So what are your favorites?