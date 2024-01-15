5 fashion items to shop to recreate the look seen at the Dior show

Deva Cassel: 5 fashion pieces to shop to replicate her look seen at the Dior show (Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Fashion has once again returned to Paris from 26th February. You have until March 5 to meet your favorite celebrities on the streets of the capital. On February 27, Maison Dior presented its new ready-to-wear collection for women. A poem of the 60s, discover vintage and fluid pieces such as leopard print trench coats, knee-high boots and ankle boots, mini-skirts in cool colors. Simplicity and neutral colors are essential this year.

Stars flocked to the Tuileries gardens to discover new fashion trends to wear next winter. Among the long list of guests, some stood out with iconic, simple and elegant attire. Jennifer Lawrence arrived in a sexy-chic two-piece suit, Natalie Portman welcomed the crowd in a tweed suit jacket and a matching mini-skirt reminiscent of the 60s, Laetitia Casta for her part in a stunning black leather jumpsuit Participated in the show. , However, it was the daughter of actors Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci, Deva Cassel, who caught the attention of photographers and fashion enthusiasts. The 19-year-old young model chose Parisian beauty: blue jeans, a black shirt and a black coat. To top everything off, her outfit was paired with a mini black lady bag, black open platform sandals and gold hoop earrings. Discover 5 items to shop to recreate this classy chic look that’s a big trend this spring.

#1 Bershka Oversized Poplin Shirt for €19.99 at Asos

Black is the new white! Put your white shirts in the closet and make room for an oversized black shirt. Wear it in a thousand ways and make it the centerpiece of your outfit. Skirts, jeans, shorts, open or buttoned, you are the stylist.

#2 Sully Straight Jeans from Labdip at €125

To wear on all (or almost) occasions, wide-leg jeans have quickly become a timeless piece in your wardrobe. A family business, LabDip was founded in 2012 by Leia and her brother Jonny, with their younger sister Kelly only joining the adventure in 2020. Located at 58 rue Amelot in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, their boutique offers you a unique service (by appointment) to find the jeans of your dreams. After trying it on, the cut of their jeans is incredible and there’s something for all sizes. You will find your happiness!

#3 Asos Design Heeled Sandals at €34.99

Practical for adding a few extra centimeters, platform sandals are perfect for elegant summer evenings. Quiet, but effective, they pair equally well with festive attire as well as a simple, but attractive outfit.

#4 Na-kd long black coat at €104.99 at Asos

The classic, but timeless, long black coat can be worn for any event, whether going to work, attending a party, or strolling the streets of Paris on a sunny Sunday. Wearing it with a dress or jeans for a more casual look, this is the piece that goes with everything.

#5 Lenna Twisted Hoop Earrings in Gold Plated Histoire D’Or at 69€

With a diameter of 40 mm, these gold-plated hoop earrings can change your entire beauty look. The curved aspect gives a more designer and sophisticated side for an elegant look, day or night.

