5 fruits that are so exotic that they are bizarre

Unfortunately, not all fruits are affordable, and some can make lavish gifts. In Asia, you can gift a friend a pineapple, which is usually rare. In this sense, whether for domestic consumption or export, rare species have high prices. If you ever get the chance to try an exotic fruit, don’t miss it.

See too: Wellness 100%! The fruit of happiness exists and you need to know what it is

These are the most expensive exotic fruits in the world

Pink Pineapple Pink Glow

Have you ever seen a fruit sponsor a World Cup? PinkGlow was in Qatar. Its popularity was also achieved because celebrities like Kylie Jenner love pink pineapple. Colombia’s production is 100% destined for export to countries in Europe and the United States. The value is around US$ 39, equivalent to R$ 200.

square watermelon

This Japanese creation by farmer Tomoyoki Ono was an attempt to optimize space. The square watermelon can be stacked, making it easy to store. Although the flavor is less intense than the round version, the Japanese adhered to the idea and pay US$ 330 dollars for a watermelon, that is, approximately R$ 1,650.

Pineberry White Strawberries

White strawberries are called Pineberry because they taste like pineapple and are full of vitamin C. The exotic fruit is cultivated in the interior of Chile, as a result of a genetic mutation. A tray with 12 strawberries can cost US$ 1,200, therefore, R$ 6,000.

Miyazaki strap sleeve

Miyazaki handle is a special mango grown by few farmers in some prefectures of Japan. The fruit with an intense sweet flavor and a very red skin needs a specific climate, with sun and rain. The producers put a net in the sleeves, preventing them from getting wrinkled. Each one costs US$ 4,408, equivalent to R$ 25 thousand.

Yubari melon

The Yubari melon is also from Japan and stands out for its sweet taste, associated with a slight spiciness. The fruit is so expensive that it is usually sold at auctions for US$44,000. It seems that you have to be a millionaire to try the delicious Japanese melon.