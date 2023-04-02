5 highly criticized Piqué gestures. They are saying that their children are better off with Shakira. – Metro World News Brazil

Since Shakira and Piqué broke up, all of the athlete’s behavior has been questioned, including how he treats the two children of the relationship, Milan and Sasha.

The 11-year-old and 9-year-old children, respectively, were left in the middle of this separation that has confronted both parties for the way it happened – including Piqué’s betrayal, staying with Clara Chía, being with Shakira.

After some behavior by the former football player, netizens began to say that Piqué doesn’t have much head to take care of his children, with so much controversy surrounding his life.

Piqué gestures with his children for which he won a lot of criticism

forgot one of them

In a recent video that circulated on the internet, it was shown that Piqué left one of his children forgotten in a store. It was Sasha, the youngest, who was left behind by his father and older brother. Shakira’s ex, realizing this, looked back and his son was already running towards her.

Yelled at them in public

In another video released on the networks, it was shown that during the final of the kings leaguehe would have been irritated with the children and would have scolded some of their behavior.

Left them alone at the door

Weeks ago it was also discovered that the former Barcelona player leaves his children at Shakira’s door, alone, without help carrying their bags and overnight until they open the door for them – probably to avoid meeting with the ex.

coldness

On some occasions, the paparazzi have commented that Piqué is very cold when it comes to greeting Milan and Sasha when they get into the car. No kissing, no hugging, just focused on your phone. They also commented that, supposedly, the little ones prefer to be with Shakira.

His relationship with Clara Chía

Finally, there are those who censure him for having put them in this situation of separation because they already live with their new partner, at the same time that they have to deal with and see their mother, Shakira, hurt by the circumstance of separation.