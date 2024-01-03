5 memorable performances at the Super Bowl halftime show

A few days before the next Super Bowl on February 11, 2024, Number From Beyoncé to Prince via Madonna, Shakira and J. Lo and Lady Gaga, take a look at five memorable performances.

1. Shakira and J Lo’s great show in 2020 It’s hard to make this performance more memorable than Shakira And Jennifer Lopez, Without being burdened by the spectacular staging that many stars have already used, the two singers set the halftime stage on fire Great bowl With whirling hip shakes and wild dancing. Necessary hips don’t lie From Shakira to Amazing on the floor J.Lo By: For fifteen minutes, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium holds its breath, singing at the top of its lungs these hit songs remixed by stunning productions J.Balvin And bad bunny, Without forgetting Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme, who was 11 years old at the time. An electrifying concert that celebrates the influence of Latin culture and also condemns anti-immigration policy, through children dancing in small light cages. Donald Trump, Which then built its wall on the border of Mexico and the United States.

2. Madonna’s pharaonic performance in 2012 like the arrival of cleopatra in rome, mother of jesus Entered the Indianapolis stadium after two millennia, pulled by an army of men for the start of halftime Super Bowl, True to her status as a pop icon, the American singer then begins a precise and impressive choreography. Many of the hits that marked their career also featured guests from groups such as LMFAO And female rappers dressed as cheerleaders nicki minaj And MIA (Whoever has the middle finger on the camera will get a trial later) or even cee lo greenwho duets with her on the iconic piece like a Prayer (1989).

3. Beyonce’s iconic performance in 2013 From his discography to his choreography: Beyoncé He knows how to put on a show and keep it going till the end. Emerging from the shadows surrounded by flames, the American superstar opened the Superbowl halftime by singing his hit acapella love on TopBefore crossing the stage in the driving rhythm of the single I’m crazy right now, The crowd and audience go wild along with the singer – the show is commented on by over 300,000 tweets every minute – who delivers one of his most memorable performances, notably the return of two members of his former group. is marked with destiny’s Child, Kelly roland And Michelle Williams, In short, a concert displaying incredible energy, which we still feel when watching it ten years later.

4. Prince’s moving concert in 2007 Alone on stage with my guitar, Prince The Super Bowl halftime takes the audience back to 2007 with its hits, which the entire crowd sings at the top of their lungs, raising their arms with lights in their hands. Through his magnetic presence, this music legend turns his concert into a great moment. Here, there are neither spectacular installations nor surprise guests – except perhaps the rain, which falls on the singer as she performs her iconic song. purple Rain,