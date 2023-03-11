5 moments when Lana Del Rey showed why she is one of the greatest artists on the planet

In a recent interview with Britain’s Rolling Stone magazine, Lana Del Rey said that, of her 13-year career, she spent at least 10 of them anguished and discouraged because of criticism of her work, which led to mental health problems.

The American singer is about to release her ninth album, called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and, after listening to the album, the publication stated that Lana is the greatest songwriter of the 21st century, among male and female artists.

Thinking about it, the TMDQA! decided to remember great moments in Lana Del Rey’s career that show that, if the artist felt bad before, imagine what she can produce now, that she is safer and freer. Check the list below!

Lana Del Rey at MITA Festival

The singer’s fans are dying to have a taste of this new phase live in the second edition of MITA Festivalwhich takes place on May 27th and 28th in Rio de Janeiro, and June 3rd and 4th in São Paulo.

Tickets are already on sale for prices starting at R$350, through the Eventim website. In 2023, the festival came with a very heavy lineup that still has Florence + The Machine, The Mars Volta, BADBADNOTGOOD, HAIM, NX Zero, Jorge Ben Jor and much more!

5 amazing moments of Lana Del Rey

Bob Dylan Cover with Joan Baez

During the disco tour Norman Fucking Rockwell!in 2020, Laninha showed her versatility by receiving Joan Baezfolk music legend, for a version of another style giant: bob dylan. Watch that moment below.

On that same tour, she sang along with names like Chris Isaac, ben gibbard, Jesse Rutherford It is Adam Cohenson of the late Leonard Cohen.

“Pistinha” with Ariana and Miley

Another moment in which Lana Del Rey showed that she can sing anything was when she participated in the song “Don’t Call Me Angel”, a Pop song to hit the hair on the dance floor, in partnership with Ariana Grande It is Miley Cyrus. By the way, pure sensuality in the clip!

Lana is subject of university discipline

In late 2022, New York University began offering a course that “examines Lana Del Rey’s contributions to 21st-century pop music,” her musical influences, and her involvement with social movements such as Black Lives Matter and the Me Too.

“Spoken poetry” album

In 2020, between one record and another, Lana had time to release a poetry book called Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. The project also won an audiobook in which the artist recited her poems over songs composed by the acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff.

Impeccable show at Lollapalooza Brazil

To close this list, we couldn’t stop talking about an unforgettable moment for Brazilian fans. In 2018, she was one of the attractions at Lollapalooza in São Paulo, and performed what was considered by many to be the best show at the festival.

The presentation had everything: hits, Lana moved by the size of the audience, I kissed a fan and the whole audience sang the anthem in chorus “Summertime Sadness” to close the night with a golden key. The good thing is that this year there’s MITA Festival again!