5 movies about open relationship

The open relationship is still a topic that generates a lot of controversy, both between couples and singles. If, on the one hand, there are those who defend individual freedom and the right to be with other people, on the other hand, there are those who do not give up having their spouse all to themselves and defend monogamy.







Knowing that this topic raises good questions, the audiovisual sector has focused on it in several films and series, as in the case of the series Me, You and She and the national film The Next Doorstarring Bárbara Paz and Letícia Colin and directed by Julia Rezende (Every Day the Same Night)

The film shows two couples: one more traditional and one more modern. They become neighbors and share some good times together. Little by little, they discover themselves as people and rethink the certainties they had about love and desire.

Released in 2023, the film addresses the open relationship and the different agreements that can exist in a loving relationship. But, he is not the only one. Thinking about it, the canaltech listed 5 movies that talk about open relationships.

5. Love Songs

In this 2008 film, we meet Ismaël, a young journalist who is dating Julie and her friend Alice. The three live good times together, despite the crises of jealousy and insecurities. One day, however, Julie dies, shaking the structures of this love triangle and leaving the duo aimless.

Starring Louis Garrel, Ludivine Sagnier and Chiara Mastroianni, Love songs is a musical drama and can be watched on Apple TV.

4. Deep Waters

Based on the book of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, Deep waters is an erotic thriller that brings Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as protagonists. In the plot they are Vic and Melinda, an upper-class couple who are unhappy with their relationship.

Seeking new solutions for marriage, Vic accepts that Melinda has relationships with other people, and even takes them home. But when his wife’s lovers start dying mysteriously, things spiral out of control and the couple becomes prime suspects.

Directed by Adrian Lyne, and released in 2022, Deep waters is available on Prime Video.

3. Mark, Mary and Other People

If there’s a movie that discusses non-monogamy, it’s definitely this one! Released in 2022, Mark, Mary and Other People tells the story of Mark and Mary, two young people who meet in college and decide to date. While the guy is more conservative and traditional, the girl is more modern and believes in open relationships. In order to resolve the impasse, they decide on “ethical non-monogamy”.

Over time, however, the relationship goes through ups and downs, and Mary, who thought she was so cool, realizes that she is more traditional than she thought.

Starring Ben Rosenfield, Hayley Law and Nik Dodani, the film brings a good reflection on the models of possible relationships. The work was directed by Hannah Marks and is available on Globoplay and Apple TV.

2. Colorful Friendship

When we talk about an open relationship, we don’t necessarily need to talk about a solid relationship, and in Colorful friendship this is quite evident. Directed by Will Gluck and starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, the film tells the story of two good friends who, after a period of sexual deprivation, decide to have sex sporadically, whenever the urge arises.

Partners in bed and in life, the duo’s relationship seems to work. But as time passes and intimacy increases, the more they realize that they really love each other and want to be together.

Light, fun and intriguing, Colorful friendship is a good romantic comedy option for fans of the genre. You can watch it on HBO Max, Star+ and Apple TV.

1. The Next Door

Leaving comedy and moving towards drama, this Brazilian film makes an instigating portrait about non-monogamous relationships and the possible agreements in a loving relationship. Starring Letícia Colin and Bárbara Paz, The Next Door accompanies two couples: one more traditional, and another more modern. Next door neighbors, they build a cordial relationship, but the more time passes and the intimacy increases, the closer they become.

Directed by Julia Rezende (My past condemns me), the film invites the viewer to look at himself and his desires, and rethink certain certainties such as, for example, what betrayal is. As of the time of publication of this list, the film was only available in theaters.

