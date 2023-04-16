5 movies for entrepreneurs | now lol

Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking for inspiration, or simply a movie lover looking for new recommendations, you’ve come to the right place. In this text we brought 5 movie tips for entrepreneurs to watch. Check out:

power hunger

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The story of the rise of McDonald’s. After receiving unprecedented demand and noticing an unusual movement of consumers, Illinois salesman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) acquires a stake in the business of brothers Richard and Maurice “Mac” McDonald in Southern California and, little by little, little by little eliminating the two from the network, transforms the brand into a gigantic food empire.

Watch the trailer:

Joy: The Name of Success

Where to Watch: Star+

Opposite Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who builds a business empire in this stunning story by David O. Russell, which follows a family through four generations.

Watch the trailer:

Steve Jobs

Where to Watch: Prime Video

See the founder of Apple like never before. Steve Jobs is an intimate portrait of the brilliant man at the epicenter of the digital revolution, during the last few minutes behind the scenes before the launch of three iconic products. Directed by Oscar® winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire?), written by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and Jeff Daniels.

Watch the trailer:

The Man Who Changed the Game

Where to Watch: Netflix

The story of Billy Beane, general manager of the Oakland A baseball team, and his successful attempt to reduce the club’s budget by using a computer program to pick his players.

Watch the trailer:

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Where to Watch: Netflix

Against all odds, a thirteen-year-old boy in Malawi, Africa, devises an unconventional way to save his family and village from starvation. Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba.

Watch the trailer: