5 movies hidden in 5 different streams

When a big movie is released on streaming, everyone rushes to see it on the day. But, I love going out in search of not so popular movies. But I like to go in search of “hidden treasures”. And all streams have several. So I separated here 5 of 5 different streams, to reach all tastes.

lawless road – Netflix

The film is from 2019 and stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson (also producers). They play the real roles of Frank Hamer and Maney Gault. The two police officers retired when Bonnie and Clyde began their robbery and murder spree. But the FBI and the police are unable to catch the bad guys. That’s when the governor (Kathy Bates), even against her will, orders them to be recruited as special investigators to solve the case. At two hours and 12 minutes, the film is a little longer than it should be. But even so, it holds the attention, with a beautiful reconstruction of the period. Even Bonnie and Clyde’s death scene was filmed in the same location as the actual events.

The Hour of Despair – Prime Video

I like this movie a lot. Naomi Watts is a recently widowed mother, Amy Carr. She is doing her best to restore normalcy to her daughter and teenage son’s lives in their small country town. One day she decides to go for a morning run in the middle of the forest near her house. But she ends up going too far when she learns that a shooting has occurred at her son’s school. Miles away, on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son. She communicates – or tries to – with everyone by phone in hopes of finding out if her children are safe. But with no signal and little information, thrown by police and journalists, which she got along the way, Amy finds herself in a mother’s dilemma. Was her son a murderer or a victim within his own school?

Brooklyn: No Father or Mother – HBO Max

Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton) is a lonely private detective with Tourette’s syndrome (a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by multiple tics, motor or vocal, which means you have no control over what you say). In 1950s New York, he is investigating the murder of his friend and mentor, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis), but has few leads as to what happened. Obsessive, Lionel starts to travel several parts of the city in search of answers. Until he finds a path that takes him to a situation of real estate speculation in neighborhoods inhabited mostly by poor and black people.

The film is obviously very well made, the period reenactment is great. It has an amazing jazz score and a top cast. In addition to Edward Norton, who for me is one of the best actors of his generation, there are people like Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Gugu MBatha -Raw.

Rosalina – Star Plus

Rosalina Capuletto (Kaitlyn Dever) and Romeo Montecchio (Kyle Allen) are in love. He visits her on the balcony of her room and says nice words. But Rosalina’s father wants to find her a husband. And he convinces her to go for a walk with a young man who has just arrived in town, Dario (the very handsome Sean Teale, from the series The Gifted). But a problem happens, and Rosalina only arrives at the ball where she was supposed to meet Romeo when everything is over. She tries to contact him but is unable to. The reason is simple. At the ball, Romeo met Julieta (Isabela Merced), and now she is the love of his life (everything is so easy, right?). And, obviously, Rosalina doesn’t like this story at all. The film is a delight. Everything has a contemporary feel, despite being set in the original time of the story. More or less along the lines of recent adaptations such as the series bridgerton It is Dickinson.

Looking for – MUBI

A girl disappeared 8 years ago. She was kidnapped from inside the car, when her father (Ryan Reynolds, in a very dramatic role) stopped at a store to buy a pie. Neither her father nor her mother (Mireille Enos) were ever the same after that and the marriage pretty much ended. But some incidents make them and the police believe that there is a possibility that the girl is alive. The film touches on thorny subjects like internet pornography and the use of children to entice others. And mainly that there are a lot of crazy people out there.