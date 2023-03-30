5 movies with Beetle ‘performances’

Car and cinema have always gone hand in hand. Many manufacturers even began to pay for spaces in feature films. And a car that always appeared on the big screen was the Volkswagen Beetle. Many times as a mere extra, others as a main actor.

And since this Friday (20) is the National Beetle Day, we decided to remember some of the appearances of the old warrior, who never disappointed on screen. Check out.

If My Beetle Could Talk (1968)

It is impossible to talk about the Beetle in the movies without mentioning “Se Meu Beetle Falasse”, which in the United States was titled “The Love Bug”, produced by Disney.

In the plot, the paths of the pilot Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and the Fusquinha cross. The cart was abandoned in a corner of a dealership, but nobody knew that the VW, named Herbie, had a conscience of its own.

In the role of Herbie, the Beetle made his great cinematic performance (Photo: Disney | Reproduction)

With the help of mechanic Carole Bennett (Michele Lee), the trio competes in a long-term race between Sierra Nevada and the city of Virginia, also in the state of Nevada.

The film was so successful that it spawned four sequels, as well as a TV series. In 2005, a new feature film was released. Herbie has become so popular that he is part of the attractions at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando.

Footloose: Beat It Up (1984)

Ren McCormack was one of those responsible for Kevin Bacon’s stardom in the early 1980s. The young man from the big city who moves to the countryside after his mother’s death just wanted to dance.

Aboard his yellow Beetle, the rebel Ren flirts with the reverend’s daughter, who forbade the city’s young people to go to parties after his son died in a car accident. But with flexibility, things literally change.

The intrepid Ren McCormack playing his sweet talk with his Beetle (Photo: Reproduction | Paramount)

One of the most emblematic scenes is when the young man, in order to vent his anger, starts dancing in a shed, with Fusquinha as a witness.

In 2011, “Footloose” was filmed again, with Dennis Quaid playing the reverend. And once again the yellow Beetle was there, in the middle of the confusion.

Gremlins (1984)

1984 was a busy year for the Beetle. After a dramatic role in “Footloose”, the Volks also had a cameo in “Gremlins”, but in a melancholy way.

Billy’s Volkswagen Beetle refuses to start after spending the night outside (Photo: Reproduction | Warner)

The Beetle’s appearance is simply mediocre, right at the beginning of the film. On a freezing morning, the protagonist Billy tries to start his Beetle, without success.

Later, Billy’s father arrives from his trip with a gift. A little animal, called Gizmo, who couldn’t have contact with water or be fed after midnight.

Crazy Golf (1996)

In “Um Maluco no Golfe”, the Brazilian version of “Happy Gilmore”, the Beetle also made an appearance. But as a villain.

Villainous Beetle tries to take Happy Gilmore out of the tournament, but it goes wrong (Photo: Reproduction | Universal)

The film tells the story of young Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player, who enters a golf tournament to prevent his grandmother from being evicted from a nursing home.

After excelling in the tournament, his rival hires a driver to run him over with a VW Beetle. As in every slapstick, the car hits a tower and explodes.

Bumblebee (2018)

After 40 years with secondary roles, the Beetle became a co-star again in “Bumblebee”. The feature film is an adaptation of the 1980s animation and tells the story of the alien robot that takes the form of a Beetle to camouflage itself.

In “Bumblebee”, the alien robot transforms into a Beetle to escape his enemies (Photo: Reproduction | Paramount Pictures)

The robot ends up in the hands of a teenager and the two get involved in an adventure involving soldiers and space villains. The movie even shows why Bumblebee is the only autobot who can’t speak.

A cool curiosity is that when the first feature film of “Transformers” was recorded. Volkswagen was approached to enter the New Beetle as Bumblebee. At the time, the executives did not agree to pay to place a car that had already been on the market for almost 10 years.

General Motors in turn wanted to promote the Chevrolet Camaro, which had returned with a retro look and ended up putting several of its models in the film and also in later productions.

Bonus: Beetle in City of God (2002)

The Beetle also made a cameo in one of the most important films of Brazilian cinema. In “Cidade de Deus” the Beetle appears in two moments. In the first sequence, the VW dresses up as a police car, during the searches for the members of Trio Ternura, who are accused of being responsible for the massacre at the motel.

In “Cidade de Deus” the Beetle made several appearances, in the plot that tells the story of Buscapé (Photo: Reproduction | Miramax)

The second point of the Volkswagen was when Buscapé wanted to start his life as a bandit and hitchhiked with a lost São Paulo in Rio de Janeiro. But the motorized star of Fernando Meirelles’ classic was a DKW-Vemag Belcar, in the impeccable scene of Cabeleira’s death, to the sound of Cartola in the background.