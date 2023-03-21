5 movies with Keanu Reeves for you to watch now on streaming

Keanu Reeves is one of the most recognizable actors in the world, who is returning to theaters this week in John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, new film in the dreaded assassin franchise. Here we will bring five of the main features of the actor’s career, also indicating the best way to watch these great productions of the Canadian star.

It is worth mentioning that the list does not have a better or worse order, but information about five great successes that have already had Keanu Reeves in their rosters.

Watch Five Great Keanu Reeves Movies Before John Wick 4 Releases

Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Released in late 1997, Devil’s Advocate is one of Keanu Reeves’ best-known films. In the plot, the actor plays a young lawyer from a small town, who ends up seeing his life change completely when he is hired by John Milton, owner of the largest law firm in New York. Moving to the new city, the protagonist’s wife begins to have demonic visions, until a big secret is revealed.

The feature by director Taylor Hackford had an incredible cast, which in addition to Keanu Reeves had Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Connie Nielsen, Heather Matarazzo and Tamara Tunie as great highlights. The production is available on HBO Max, as part of the subscription catalog from streaming

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Director Francis Ford Coppola’s long is considered one of the great horror films of all time, adapting the incredible story of the Irish writer to the big screen. In the feature, Keanu Reeves plays Jonathan Harker, who, upon accepting a job in a remote village in Transylvania, Romania, where he ends up being captured. There he discovers that he is in the castle of the feared Count Dracula, who wants to conquer Mina Harker, who is the reincarnation of a great love from his past.

The feature has Winona Ryder, Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Monica Bellucci, Cary Elwes and Billy Campbell as a highlight of the cast. In Brazil, the mega production is also available on HBO Max.

Thrill Seekers (1991)

Alongside Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves participated in one of the best-known action films of the early 1990s. of burglars.

In addition to the duo, the film brought Lori Petty, Gary Busey, James Le Gros, BoJesse Christopher, Julie Michaels and singer Anthony Kiedis as a highlight of the cast. The film is available on Prime Video and GloboPlay.

Maximum Speed ​​(1994)

With Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in the spotlight, director Jan de Bont’s film was one of the greatest cinema successes of all time, grossing over $350 million in theaters, an incredible number for the time. The production shows the terrible psychopath Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper), who, realizing that Jack Traven (Reeves), is about to capture him, creates a plan to kill the policeman, placing a bomb in a bus full of passengers, which stops. will trigger the explosive device.

In addition to the trio mentioned above, the feature still has in its cast Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck, Glenn Plummer, Beth Grant and Joe Morton as highlights. Here in Brazil, the film can be watched on Star+.

Matrix (1999)

Considered by many to be the greatest success of Keanu Reeves’ career, The Matrix is ​​considered one of the most revolutionary films in cinema. In the feature we meet the programmer Thomas Anderson, who ends up discovering that reality is a farce and that he is the great chosen one, the only one capable of defeating the terrible threat that traps humanity in the illusion that everyone considers reality.

In addition to the star, the feature features Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Gloria Foster as a highlight of the cast. The film is available on Prime Video, HBO Max and Telecine.