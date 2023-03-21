5 Must See Movies on Netflix

With the rise in popularity of streaming services, Netflix has emerged as one of the top platforms for watching movies at home. With a vast catalog of titles available, it can be difficult to choose what to watch.

Therefore, we selected a list with 5 must-see movies that you can find on Netflix. From heartwarming dramas to hilarious comedies, this list has something for every taste and age. Prepare the popcorn, choose a movie and enjoy the comfort of your home to enjoy great cinematographic productions.

1. Rescue 2

After surviving the most dangerous mission of his career, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is recruited for a new rescue operation. This time he must infiltrate a prison in Georgia and free the wife and son of a powerful criminal who is imprisoned.

On a journey full of obstacles and enemies, Tyler will have to get the hostages to Australia safely, while facing his own ghosts from the past. An electrifying sequel to the Netflix hit produced by the Russo brothers.

The film has a premiere date on June 16, but you can check out the first one on the platform.

2. The Princess of the Yakuza

Akemi (Masumi Tsunoda) is the sole heiress of the Yakuza, the powerful Japanese mafia. But she doesn’t know this, as she was sent to Brazil as a baby, where she grew up without knowing her true origin. When her father is murdered in Japan, she becomes the target of enemies who want to eliminate her lineage.

With the help of Takeshi (Tsuyoshi Ihara), a faithful follower of his father, and a mysterious stranger (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who has lost her memory, she will have to face the dangers and secrets of her family. The film is an action and thriller based on the Brazilian comic book Samurai Shirô.

3. Unforgivable

Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is an ex-convict trying to start her life over after serving 20 years in prison for a violent crime that involved the death of a police officer. But she finds neither ease nor forgiveness in the society that rejects and condemns her.

Her only wish is to be reunited with her younger sister, who was adopted by another family when she was arrested. But her search for her sister also arouses the ire of the children of the police officer she killed, who want revenge on her at any cost.

4. At your house or mine?

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been friends for 20 years, ever since they had one night of casual sex. They keep in touch via phone and messages, but they live in different cities and have opposite lifestyles. Debbie is a single mom living in Los Angeles who works as an interior designer.

Peter is a bachelor who lives in New York and works as a travel agent. When Debbie is offered a job in New York, they decide to switch houses for a week so that she can take advantage of the opportunity and he can care for her son in California.

But this experience will make them realize that maybe they are more than friends. A romantic comedy based on an original screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna.

5. Birdman

Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) is an actor who became famous for playing the superhero Birdman in theaters, but who turned down the fourth film in the franchise. In search of artistic recognition, he decides to adapt, direct and star in a Broadway play based on a short story by Raymond Carver.

However, he faces several problems behind the scenes, such as the inflated ego of a supporting actor (Edward Norton), the fierce criticism of a journalist (Lindsay Duncan), the troubled relationship with his daughter (Emma Stone) and his ex-wife (Amy Ryan), plus a voice in his head that sounds like Birdman himself.

Birdman is a comedy drama directed by Alejandro González Iñárrituwinner of four Oscars.

Did you like these recommendations? Don’t forget to subscribe to the streaming so you don’t miss anything!