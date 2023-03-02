5 Netflix movies everyone is watching this week

Films make us travel to other contexts and bring us different life lessons. Stories that often come close to real life. Now, do you know which are the 5 Netflix movies that everyone is watching this week? It has something for all tastes, it has production that will please the whole family, it has comedy and action, suspense and drama. Nothing better than picking up the controller and knowing which movie to watch on Netflix. So check out more details about the movies and choose yours.

Ghost and the CIA (2023), Christopher Landon Ghost and the CIA (2023), Christopher Landon

Kevin encounters a ghost named Ernest in his new house and it goes viral on social media. But when they decide to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, the two end up becoming targets of the CIA. “Ghost and CIA” brings the story of a family that moves into a house where a ghost named Ernest lives, played by David Harbor who also made the series “Stranger Things”. He doesn’t remember how he died, that’s when the family decides to help solve this mystery.

Bad Boys For Life (2020), Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Bad Boys For Life (2020), Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cops Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back for another explosive mission in Bad Boys For Life. After a series of violent murders plagues Miami, Mike and Marcus team up with an elite police team to stop the leader of a vengeful drug cartel, Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio). With the help of allies new and old, including tech savvy Rita (Paola Núñez) and Mike’s ex-girlfriend Isabel (Kate del Castillo), the Bad Boys face their biggest challenge yet. But when Mike’s life is threatened, Marcus is forced to confront his own fears and decide if he’s willing to risk everything to save his partner.

Lone Revenge (2020), Stephen Durham Lone Revenge (2020), Stephen Durham

The plot follows the story of Brenner Baker, a US Marine combatant who suffers a violent attack and seeks relentless revenge against those who hurt her. While on a camping trip with her husband Dillon, members of a drug cartel attack them and leave them for dead in the Alabama woods. However, the attackers make a mistake in not verifying that Brenner was really dead, and now she is alone on her journey of revenge, destroying everyone who crosses her path. It is worth mentioning that the film was shot on location in Georgia, in the United States, and director Stephen Durham is known for his work on horror films, including “The Butchers” and “An American Terror”.

Excluded (2023), Nathaniel Martello-White Excluded (2023), Nathaniel Martello-White

We follow the story of Neve, played by British actress Ashley Madekwe. A woman who leads a quiet life in a British residential neighborhood with her family and works at a prestigious private school. But when an odd couple starts showing up in increasingly bizarre situations, Neve begins to question her sanity. Despite seeking help from family and friends, she is unable to convince them of what is happening. As she struggles to distinguish between reality and her growing paranoia, Neve ventures on an intense psychological journey, confronting ghosts from her past and putting her own life at risk.