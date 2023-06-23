5 new movies and series you don’t want to miss this week

By: Veronica Superguide – Ruben Prester

In 2016, ten-year-old Maya is taken to hospital with a rare disease, but doctors believe the girl is being abused and lost to parental care. This heart-wrenching documentary shows how Maya’s parents fight the government to get their daughter back. From 19 June on Netflix.

Marvel goes big with this superhero series, in which Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, the quirky top spy tasked with stopping an alien invasion. She is assisted by several top actresses, from acting cannons such as Olivia Colman and Emilia ‘Daenerys’ Clarke. game of Thrones. From 21 June on Disney+.

Jennifer Lawrence is an excellent actress with some serious drama movies in her resume, but with don’t mind Gori shows that he also knows what to do with a good pornographic comedy. She plays a woman who wants to make quick money and is hired to seduce a studious boy. In cinemas from 22 June.

Director Wes Anderson’s films are enthralling masterpieces and the biggest of stars want to work with him. asteroid city, about a desert town that has to deal with a major incident, is also packed with toppers like Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie. In cinemas from 22 June.

a travel del mar Sequel to the sexy Spanish drama film a traves de mi ventanain which shy Raquel (Clara Gale) enters into a relationship with Amir bad boy Ares (Julio Peña). In this second part, they have a long-distance relationship and when they finally see each other again, their relationship becomes strained. From 23 June on Netflix.

