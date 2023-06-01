5 New Movies And Series You Don’t Want To Miss

By: Veronica Superguide – Ruben Prester

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse



Handsome Tom Holland also makes Spider-Man interesting to someone who has nothing to do with superheroes. you won’t see them in this animated movie, but beyond the spider-verse Worth the Effort. The animation is beautiful and Gwen ‘Spider-Woman’ Stacy has a lead role. In cinemas from 1st June.

a good life



Singer Kristoffer is a big star in Denmark and after the romantic drama film a good life He would also win over Dutch hearts. He plays a fisherman who can sing very well and is paired with a handsome music producer who will help in his musical success. From June 1 on Netflix.

new amsterdam season 3



hospital chain in america new amsterdam Its fifth and final season. And Net5 has already aired episodes, but those who want to binge the series about idealistic doctor Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) at their own pace can watch the third season starting this week on Netflix. From 1 June on Netflix.

Manifesto Season 4, Part 2



When manifesto After the American channel was shut down by NBC, fans took action to save the supernatural drama series. netflix gave manifesto The thrilling series really comes to an end with the fourth season and last few episodes to bring closure to the story. From June 2 on Netflix.

mocro mafia season 5



in short film Macro Mafia: Tatta Tata (Robert De Hoog) tries unsuccessfully to leave his criminal life behind. He wanted to run away, but lost all his money and decided to steal from the Pope (Achmed Akkabi). The fifth season shows how the story progresses and how the rivalry between the two becomes fiercer than ever. From June 2 on Videoland.

