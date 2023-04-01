5 romantic comedies that start with fake relationships

Who never needed to lie to get out of an uncomfortable situation? Did you have to say you were dating someone just to make your ex jealous or to avoid annoying questions from that clueless aunt at Christmas lunch? These are common situations in life and in romantic comedies.

After all, pretend dating (which turns out to be real) is a cliché that never gets old. Everyone loves it when the couple rents a room that has only one bed and they have to share it, right? to celebrate the April Fools’ Day, Celebrated today (01), we separate a list of romantic comedies that start with fake relationships, see below:

The Proposal (2009):

The Proposal (The Proposal) accompanies Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), a powerful, but super feared by employees, editor-in-chief of an American multinational. After being informed that she will be deported to Canada, her home country, Margaret lies that she is engaged to her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds).

However, to keep the lie, Margaret has to travel with her fiancé to Alaska and meet his family. In a short time, she begins to connect with the boy and his family, who welcome her with open arms.

In addition to being a super hot romantic comedy, it brings together all the clichés that romantics love: haters to lovers, just a bed, cute scenes and breathtaking chemistry. Thus, it’s a great movie to watch in the afternoon.

Sen Çal Kapimi (2020-2021):

This Turkish romantic comedy follows Eda Yildez (Hande Erçel), an architecture student who loses her scholarship after Serkan Bolat’s (Kerem Bürsin) firm cuts funding. Unable to continue her studies, Eda starts to hate the architect, as she feels that he has kept her away from her dreams.

In a short time, their paths end up crossing and, despite the fights, the attraction is undeniable. Confusion begins when, after many encounters and disagreements, the press begins to suspect an affair.

With that in mind, Serkan offers Eda a proposition: pretend they’re dating until he can stop his ex-girlfriend from getting married. After proposing some conditions, Eda accepts. It doesn’t take long for both of them to fall head over heels in love with each other.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018):

Adapted from a book of the same name by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a romantic comedy that follows Lara Jean. Whenever Lara feels very strongly about someone, she writes them a letter but never sends them.

One day, she discovers that these letters were sent and finds herself in a situation where she has to face all her crushes, including her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard). To escape this unpleasant conversation, Lara starts to pretend a relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) – who also received a letter.

Bridgerton (season 1):

Bridgerton’s first season follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of one of London’s most respected families. Thus, like her parents, she seeks to marry for love, but sees her plans go down the drain when her older brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), begins to interfere in her choices.

However, everything begins to change when she meets the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), one of the most requested bachelors of the season who avoids marriages. Despite the chemistry, they become friends, and begin to pretend that they are interested in each other to achieve their goals. Until, of course, it becomes real.

Very Well Accompanied (2005):

Afternoon session classic, The Wedding Date follows Kat Ellis (Debra Messing), who was left at the altar. After two years, she must find her ex-fiancé, as they are best men at her younger sister’s (Amy Adams) wedding.

In order to show that she is over it, Kat hires Nick Mercer (Dermot Mulroney) to accompany her to the wedding, as her boyfriend. Due to undeniable chemistry, soon the lie begins to mix with the real. However, to be together, they must face a truth from Kat’s past.

So, have you seen any of them? Tell us!

