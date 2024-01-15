5 Saoirse Ronan Movies For Every Mood!

Saoirse Ronan has been an actress since she was nine years old, so it’s safe to assume there’s a movie out there for every mood. With these movies available on multiple streaming platforms including Hulu, Apple TV+, and Netflix, there’s something for everyone in his filmography.

lovely bones

If you think an FNAF movie won’t be scary or horrifying because it’s PG-13, then you’ve never seen this other PG-13 movie based on a child killer and his victims who fight for justice after death. And I’m jealous of you bc I can’t get over The Lovely Bones pic.twitter.com/StYzhFVYX4 – Doe 🏳️‍🌈 🦌 Dog Drawing Deer (@DoeKawaii) 18 May 2023

If you are in the mood for something that will totally scare you then this is the movie for you. Based on a young girl, Susie Salmon, who is the victim of a murder, the film follows her perspective as she watches her family from the torture chamber and tries to help them find out who took her life.

whether lovely bones One of Ronan’s earliest films, this is a brilliant horror film with plenty of twists and turns. Not only is the plot itself horrifying, but the sets, colors, and acting all help to create an eerie feeling that carries the film to its insane finale.

lovely bones Available on Hulu with the Max extension as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Grand Budapest Hotel

I was just talking about this with someone, but I think The Grand Budapest Hotel specifically is my favorite Wes Anderson movie because its best visual punchlines are low-brow Looney Tunes gags. Just like Gustav was running away from the scene after being interrogated. https://t.co/dk6SZuj42j pic.twitter.com/L26xrhs1Hb — ⒹⓇ. ⒿⒺⒻⒻ ⓇⓘⓁⒺⓎ (@DrRiley_Writes) 15 March 2024

If you are looking for an action-packed comedy, Grand Budapest Hotel This is definitely the movie you are looking for. It takes place within a high class hotel Grand Budapest HotelWhere a writer listens to the life story of the owner who used to be a lobby boy.

This movie is hysterical. With four Oscar wins, this will definitely be a great watch. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Agatha, a pastry chef who has a relationship with Mustafa, one of the main characters. Although her role in the film is limited, she will definitely make an impact on screen. The performance, with its spectacular costumes, set design and color palette, provides an unforgettable and hilarious experience.

Grand Budapest Hotel Available to rent on Apple TV as well as Amazon Prime Video.

brooklyn

Currently thinking about how underrated the movie Brooklyn is and how Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress at the Academy Awards pic.twitter.com/AHU1s5brhJ – Socks (@thegoodwar) 22 June 2020

Released in 2015, brooklyn If you are looking for something romantic and emotional then this is the perfect movie to watch. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as the female lead, an Irish immigrant to America in the 1950s. After settling in Brooklyn, she meets an Italian man with whom she falls in love. He must decide to choose between his homeland and the life he has built for himself in America.

This story is heartbreaking and rings true for many Irish immigrants of that time. It is a beautiful period piece and really captures the essence of Brooklyn during that time period as well as what it was like for immigrants coming to America. The story between Sorys and her counterpart Emory Cohen is beautiful. If you’re looking for something to tug at your heartstrings and make you believe in love then this movie is for you!

you can stream brooklyn On Hulu with Max Add On or Amazon Prime Video.

enemy

Need a good cry? Then enemy There’s a movie for you. Taking place in a dystopian future, the story begins when main characters Hen and Junior, played by Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal respectively, have their lives disrupted when a stranger arrives at their farm and sends Junior to a spaceship. Offers a job at the station.

There is a perfect twist in this movie which makes the movie more devastating. Although the couple has been having relationship problems since the beginning, the audience has been really attracted to their life and has been rooting for the couple. Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan have such great chemistry that their relationship carries through the screen. The bleak mid-western setting combined with the tense action within the film creates a powerful story that will have you crying by the end.

Foe is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or rent on Apple TV.

lady bird

lady bird Arguably one of Saoirse Ronan’s most notable films to date. This coming of age story follows Christine, also known as Ladybird, as she goes through her final year of high school. The film deals with all types of relationships like mother-daughter, romantic and platonic. With all the intricacies of the plot beautifully presented in this movie, it will remind you of your time spent in high school.

This incredibly relatable story stands the test of time. Even if you’ve seen it before, lady bird This is one of those movies you can come back and watch again. With so many different viewpoints woven throughout the story, this film has something for everyone of all ages to connect with.

lady bird Available on Tubi or rent it from Amazon Prime Video.