5 series where the killers are the protagonists – Pixel Nerd

Recent years have seen an increase in the popularity of series that explore the world of murderers, with many of them featuring main characters who are serial killers. Although it may seem controversial, these series manage to captivate audiences due to their ability to tell fascinating and engaging stories, offering an intriguing and often disturbing look into the mind of a killer. In this article, we’re going to explore five series where killers are the protagonists and discuss what makes them so captivating and unique compared to other types of series.

1. Dahmer

Dahmer: An American Cannibal is a drama series based on the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States. The series shows how Dahmer managed to kill 17 young men, all gay men and non-white boys, without being discovered by the police for over a decade. The series also explores Dahmer’s youth, personality and motives, as well as the consequences of his crimes for the victims, their families and society. The series stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, Richard Jenkins as his father Lionel and Niecy Nash-Betts as his neighbor Glenda.

2. Swarm

Swarm is a horror and acid humor series that premiered on Prime Video in March 2023. The series is created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and is inspired by singer Beyoncé to narrate a teenage fan’s obsession with a pop diva named Ni’Jah . The protagonist is Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, who leads a fan club called “The Swarm” and who develops violent feelings for his muse. The series also features singer Billie Eilish and Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

3. American Crime Story: Versace

Based on the book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in US History by Maureen Orth, the series tells the story of the murder of renowned Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez) by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) in 1997. The plot explores the motives and consequences of the crime that shocked the world of fashion and of society, in addition to showing Versace’s life and relationships with his sister Donatella (Penelope Cruz) and his partner Antonio D’Amico (Ricky Martin). The series also depicts the other murders Cunanan committed before killing Versace and the police manhunt that followed.

4. Death Note

Light Yagami is a bright and bored Japanese student who finds a mysterious notebook called death note. The notebook has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, as long as the writer knows the victim’s face. Light decides to use the notebook to eliminate criminals and create a perfect world under her command. However, his actions catch the attention of a famous detective known only as L, who begins a manhunt to capture the mysterious serial killer nicknamed Kira. A battle of wits and will ensues between Light and L as they both try to discover each other’s identity and avoid their own ends.

5. You

You is a psychological thriller series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, which follows the life of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession with his victims. The series explores the extreme measures Joe takes to insert himself into the lives of those he is fascinated with, and the consequences of his actions. The series is divided into four seasons, each set in a different city and with a new love interest for Joe. The series stars Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lailbetween others.

That was our list of series that follow the killers’ point of view!