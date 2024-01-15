5 Simple Ways to Lower Cortisol Levels and Control Stress

Cortisol is a hormone that has effects on almost every organ and tissue in the body.

When cortisol levels suddenly increase it may mean that you areTo an event known to occur: the person isTo suffering from stressAndAnd when it comes to extreme stress, youOne study showed that there is a ninefold increase in cortisol compared to periods when a person is at rest. This is a moment that must be prevented, so that physical and mental health are not affected.

Experiencing some stress is a part of life. In the normal scenario, cortisol helps the body:

Respond to stress (actually sometimes called “stress hormones”)

reduce swelling

Regulate blood sugar and metabolism (that is, how the body uses food for energy)

keep blood pressure under control

Cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands, two small glands located above the kidneys. A gland in the brain, called the pituitary, produces a hormone that tells the adrenal glands how much cortisol to produce.

Why And Stress triggers cortisol levels

When a person encounters an unusual or unexpected stressor, the body’s sympathetic nervous system reacts to the situation and becomes active. To speed up your heart rate, to deliver more blood to areas of the body that need more oxygen, or other responses to help get you out of danger.

This triggers a series of hormonal and other responses to help the body respond to stress.

In this complex process, the amygdala, the area of ​​the brain that processes emotions such as fear and emotional arousal, sends a stress signal to the hypothalamus during a stressful situation. The hypothalamus in turn “sends” a message to the adrenal gland to produce cortisol, increasing its levels.

if you are stressedone of twoIf stress and cortisol levels persist for a long period of time, we can end up in a chronic stress state, which can cause pain, inflammation, and other health risks.

it can be controlled

Although it is known that certain lifestyle habits, such as eating healthy, exercising regularly and sleeping, help at all levels to achieve better health and prevent diseases, there are some steps to keep cortisol levels in good balance. Concrete steps can be taken.

Among these tasks are:

1. Try to laugh more and have a good time. Laughing releases endorphins, body chemicals associated with well-being and good humor. Releasing these can help control cortisol levels.

2. Breathe better. Diaphragmatic breathing (breathing by focusing the respiratory movement on the diaphragm, which is the muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity) promotes calmness, which reduces stress and, therefore, lowers cortisol levels. .

3. Enjoy a hobby. Many times we do something and do activities inspired by the wishes or tastes of others. However, the joy of doing work we love is essential for managing stress. It could be a short trip to a favorite place, some reading or a movie we love watching until we get sick, or a reality show. Look at the sky, dance, walk. There are many positive activities to choose from.

4. Walk. If you don’t like the gym routine, you don’t have to get stuck in it. Hanging out with a friend or walking the dog is good exercise, especially if you choose a favorite spot such as your favorite park, riverbank, or beach, if you have one.

5. Learn to recognize when stress becomes dangerous. It’s a process, but we can learn to spot the signs that we are in a situation that is going to cause negative stress for us. and you know whatToI need to step aside and take a deep breath, or not get “trapped” in an unnecessary argument. That is, prevent stressful situations that can cause harm.

Disorders caused by high cortisol

If cortisol levels are too high or too low, it may mean you have an adrenal gland disorder, a problem with the pituitary gland, or a tumor that produces cortisol.

High levels of cortisol can also occur when certain corticosteroid medications, such as prednisone, are taken for a long time or in large amounts. And low levels may occur if the drug is stopped suddenly.

Without treatment, cortisol levels that are too high or too low can lead to serious health problems.

Source: Medline Plus, Cleveland Clinic, Medical News Today, Scientific Studies.