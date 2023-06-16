5 summer movies to beat the scorching heat



Can you barely survive these hot days? Time to chill out with a movie. Turn on the fan, add a bowl of ice cream and start streaming. FilmTotal has picked 5 summer movies for you to watch today.

Mama Mia! Here we go again (2018)

Ol Parker |Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Meryl Streep, et al |Google Play / Pathe ThuesOn a Greek island, Sophie, now thirty and pregnant, has taken over a hotel from her late mother, Donna. She looks up to the adventures of her young, free-spirited mother. In her youth, Donna enjoys her romantic life to the fullest when she meets Sam, Harry and Bill, aka Sophie’s potential fathers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Jim Gillespie |Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe, Anne Heche, et al |through dramaFour teenage friends – Julie, Ray, Helen and Barry – accidentally kill someone one night. Then to avoid trouble from the police, they throw the dead body into the water. The group agrees to never discuss it again. A year later, one of the criminals receives a note stating that the sender knows what the four have done. Not much later, deaths begin to occur.

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg |Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, et al.Prime Video / SkyshowtimeThe usually peaceful village of Amity is shocked by the body parts of a young woman that have been washed ashore. Sheriff Martin Brody immediately suspects a shark attack and wants to close the beach, but the mayor doesn’t seem to notice. As unrest grows, Brody teams up with an oceanographer and a veteran shark hunter to put an end to the bloodthirsty beast.

dirty dancing (1987)

Emile Ardolino |Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Wayne Knight, et al |NetflixSpoiled Frances Houseman, nicknamed Baby, spends the summer months with her family at a holiday park. There she falls head over heels for mature, charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. Together they have the time of their lives and work towards an unforgettable final dance.

call me by your name (2017)

Luca Guadagnino |Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Esther Garrell, et al |Prime Video / Videoland17-year-old Elio spends the summer months at his family’s holiday home in the Italian countryside. There, to his shock and surprise, he develops a special bond with his father’s research assistant, Old Oliver. The two fall in love, and against the backdrop of summer, a life-changing romance blossoms.