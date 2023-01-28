5 things you can’t miss at the Esland Awards

The Esland Awards return stronger than ever with their second edition based in the Mexico City, the creator of these awards is The Grefg, who celebrates the best of the year from all content creators within the Spanish-speaking community.

1-When and where are the Esland Awards?

Write down the date well because the Esland Awards are this Sunday January 29 and will take place at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, if you could not buy tickets you can also see it on the official page of The Grefg de Twitch here we leave you the link.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala: 12:00 hrs

Spain, Andorra: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

3-Red carpet

A red carpet will give the initial flag of the event, where many streamers and public figures will make their appearance, one of the hosts will be Sergio Ferra The recently signed by the Koi Esports organization, former Valorant commentator and current narrator of the Spanish League and the Kings League now arrives at the Esland awards along with AriGameplays.

4-What does Esland mean?

The name of Esland comes from the acronym for three Spanish-speaking regions Spain, Latin America and Andorra, the point of this award winning day is to reward the best of these 3 zones.

“Cinema has the Oscars, music has the Grammys, and content creation has the ESLANDs.

The awards that celebrate the creativity and talent of the best content creators in the Spanish-speaking community. Spain, Latin America and Andorra united by creators, creators and their communities, to remember and relive some of the best moments of the year.” This is how they are described on their official page.

5-Categories awarded at the Esland

clip of the year

fail of the year

anger of the year

dance of the year

roleplayer of the year

Esports Player of the Year

Better news coverage

caster of the year

IRL Streamer of the Year

song of the year