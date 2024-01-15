5 things you need to know about the new Toyota Crown

He toyota crown It most recently returned to the US market in sedan form in 2023, and now, a niche crossover SUV called the Signia is set to continue that momentum.

The model represents the first sport utility to be offered under the iconic Crown nameplate, offering a distinctive and exciting option in the sport utility vehicle segment.

That’s why we list 5 important details that you need to keep in mind before visiting the dealership. toyota Closest to getting a new Crown Signia.

Toyota Crown Signia

a luxury suv

As the second vehicle in the Toyota Crown lineup in the US, the 2025 Crown Signia represents the brand’s first foray into the SUV category. This combination adds a new dimension to Crown’s rich heritage, highlighting its reputation for quality and sophistication, and providing more space to meet diverse needs and preferences.

Highest speed, fewer pit stops

Powered by Toyota’s Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) propulsion system, the Crown Signia is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with two electric motor generators, achieving a power output of 243 hp for efficient performance. And environment friendly.

related news

perfect balance

Thanks to the TNGA-K platform, drivers can enjoy a quiet, smooth ride. innovative platform of Crown The Signia helps significantly in reducing noise intrusion into the cabin by reducing vibrations through the steering, floor and body structure.

Toyota Crown Signia

a pleasant cabin

For drivers looking for luxurious appeal, the soft, comfortable seats will prove irresistible. The Crown Signia’s seats, fitted with standard double-stitched textured leather, add a comfortable touch. Both the driver and front seat passenger can enjoy standard heating and ventilation, providing thermal comfort. Additionally, the rear outboard seats are also heated as standard to provide a comfortable experience for all occupants.

toyota crown signia interior

excellent technical support

He suv It comes standard with a 12.3-inch color multi-information display and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The instrument panel offers a customizable layout according to user preferences, providing data adapted to the drivers’ driving situation.

