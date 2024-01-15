5 things you need to know about the new Toyota Crown

He toyota crown It most recently returned to the US market in sedan form in 2023, and now, a niche crossover SUV called the Signia is set to continue that momentum.

The model represents the first sport utility to be offered under the iconic Crown nameplate, offering a distinctive and exciting option in the sport utility vehicle segment.

