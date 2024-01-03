5 things you should know on this 9th February

The country overtook China as an exporter of goods to the United States. Scientists have made a shocking discovery in the Antarctic ice. They announce the premiere of “Moana 2” with a brief preview, Here’s what you need to know to start your day. First the truth.

1. Maduro can influence US elections

Venezuela reached an agreement with the United States to hold free and fair elections, a move aimed at calming relations between the two countries. The agreement was important for US President Joe Biden as Venezuela’s cooperation is essential to help control illegal immigration, which is emerging as a major issue in the 2024 US elections. The problem for Biden is that that agreement now appears irrevocably broken. Analysis.

2. Mexico overtook China as an exporter to the US.

Over the past two decades, the United States imported more goods from China than all other countries combined. That is no longer the case. Mexico is now the top exporter of goods to the United States, according to new trade data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.







3. What Carlos’ diagnosis means for William

With the revelation of King Charles III’s cancer, William was unexpectedly required to take over some of his father’s public responsibilities, given that he was next in line to the throne. He has been forced to play the role that Charles long ago played for the late Queen Elizabeth II: stepping in when the monarch was temporarily unavailable. Analysis.







4. They have broken a record in nuclear fusion and are getting closer to unlimited energy

Nuclear fusion is the same process that powers the Sun and has been considered a sacred source of much-desired clean energy for decades. Now, scientists and engineers near Oxford have broken a record that goes one step further.

5. “Super El Nino” is here, but will it last?

New data shows that the current El Nino is now one of the strongest on record, pushing it into rare “Super El Nino” territory. The strength of this so-called “Super El Niño” won’t last long: It has reached peak strength and is heading downwards, said Michel L’Heureux, a climate scientist at the Climate Prediction Centre.

coffee time

“Being a coral gardener is the best thing in the world”: This is the job of underwater growers

Coral Gardeners’ activities are centered on Mo’orea, an island in French Polynesia, where they have three permanent coral nurseries. In them they serve to save organisms that are victims of the increase in water temperature that causes their bleaching.







Many women’s sexual desire decreased after the pandemic. this is what you can do

According to a January 2022 meta-analysis of 21 studies published in the journal BMC Public Health, sexual function, which includes factors such as desire, arousal and pleasure, decreased significantly in men and women after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volcano has erupted in Iceland for the second time this year

The volcano in Iceland is set to erupt for the second time so far in 2024 and authorities have warned of lava flows.







Man finds bottle with a letter and message arrives after 32 years

The extraordinary discovery of a decades-old message in a bottle has inspired Long Island, New York high school students to remember their beloved late science teacher.

They announce the premiere of “Moana 2” with a brief preview

Disney announced the release date of “Moana 2”, which will be based on the story of the intrepid sailor of the Polynesian islands. Know when it will hit the theatres.







figure of the day

8,000 years

Scientists have recently discovered the age of sudden melting in Antarctica.

today’s quote

“The President of Mexico, Sisi…”

US President Joe Biden made a mistake during a speech when he referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as “the President of Mexico”.







And to end…

Pianist plays while hanging vertically from a crane







More than 9 meters high, Swiss pianist Alain Roche performed while hanging vertically from a crane in Munich, Germany.