5 tips to start your year on a happy note

What begins every year is a new challenge. Long mental or paper lists filled with new objectives and desires for this 2024 have already begun. These new goals are usually associated with Healthy habits like starting to exercise or taking care of your mental health,

This doesn’t mean radically changing your life, but rather modifying and improving routines that don’t benefit your health or make day-to-day living more difficult. Healthy habits are acquired gradually and results can be seen over months. Therefore, we should set challenges for ourselves that can be accomplished with objectives.

Next, we give you five key tips Start your year with happiness. take note!

establish routine

January is the month of returning to routine after the excesses and disruptions of Christmas. set something Work schedules, meals, sports and leisure That you know you’re going to comply with and commit to. Be flexible, but without losing your way. Everything that is on your weekly schedule, you have to do.

exercise three days a week

Including physical exercise in your weekly routine calendar is a healthy habit that leads to well-being as it releases stress and provides many health benefits such as preventing heart diseases, controlling weight or strengthening the immune system.

Any type of physical exercise is acceptableBe it walking, running, going to the gym, swimming, yoga, Pilates or any team sport.

hydrate

Drinking Water It is important to always stay hydrated inside and out, the skin shows whether we are well hydrated or not. Now during the cold months, you can consume extracts or fruits which have high percentage of water.

Meditate and take care of your mental health

He healthy man in healthy body This is one of the objectives most reiterated in the list of 2024 resolutions. It is very important to enjoy good mental health. The most appropriate thing to do is to go to a psychologist.

Besides, you can also Include meditation in your daily routine, Ten minutes of breathing and focusing on the here and now can be the key to relaxing and starting the year with better well-being.

find your creativity

Having a hobby that allows you to be creative, with which you develop all your imagination and with which you can materialize it in a piece of porcelain, a handmade ornament, a garment, a painting or a novel. Can, this will improve your well-being. To be and keep you with interest.