5 tricks from sleep medicine expert neurophysiologist for better sleep after 50

Are you suffering from insomnia? you’re not alone. Many people have trouble getting good sleep, especially after 50 years, when hormonal changes, stress and bad habits affect the quality and quantity of our rest. so, What do you have to do to be able to sleep?

Dr. Oscar Larrosa Gonzalo, member of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) and member of the Spanish Society of Clinical Neurophysiology (SENFC), with more than 20 years of experience. experience in sleep medicinesuggests that “it is necessary to understand that the dream does not come when the person wants it”, that is, It’s not as simple as going to bed, turning off the lights, and closing your eyes., “It is a process that requires prior preparation A regular and behavioral pattern that is compatible with biological rhythms“, explain.

For this Neurophysiologist LaRosaClinical-care manager of the sleep medicine unit at MIP Salud in Madrid and doctor specializing in sleep medicine at Neuroacín (neurorehabilitation clinic) in Vitoria-Gasteiz, we provide 5 very effective and practical techniques to fall asleep and sleep well again, and explains how everyday factors such as feedingor aspects like menopauseCan affect our circadian rhythm and causes insomnia, What are your tricks?

Does eating affect sleep?

Yes, Dr. Larosa Gonzalo explains that, in terms of nutrition, “You have to Go to bed after completing the digestion process and avoid eating heavy food. Because they are not in favor of sleep quality.” If you feel hungry when going to bed, it is recommended to take light breakfast (for example, a fruit or similar), to prevent hunger from waking us up.

Besides, “You need to avoid very fatty, very calorie-rich or very sweet foods. Carbohydrates cause drowsiness, but if they are in abundance at dinner they can wake us up.” Vitamin C and legumes should be avoided at night They should be taken with caution and moderation at night, because, as experts point out, they cause gas and heavy digestion that can affect sleep. Is It is better to consume them at other times,

Also, we should pay attention to caffeine, “After 6 p.m. it can alter sleep onset. The same thing happens with this.” tea therewhich gets converted to caffeine in the body and can disrupt sleep,” he says The chemical structure of tea is similar to that of caffeine., but it is called so to distinguish its origin. In the same quantity, coffee has twice as much caffeine as tea,” confirms pharmacist Mº José González Corbela. ‘Nutritional strategies to avoid insomnia’. “And Be careful with energy drinks and soft drinks “Those usually contain caffeine and are gassy, ​​as they make digestion difficult at night,” says the sleep doctor.

What effect does alcohol have on sleep?

Neurophysiologists also emphasize the importance of not drinking alcohol at night. “Alcohol, which is often used as a hypnotic, It’s a very bad idea after 6 pm If you have some difficulties sleeping”, especially in adulthood.

“It may induce sleep, but causes a definite and prompt awakeningand more superficial and disrupted sleep, so it is not advisable,” he explains. “Also, Increases snoring and promotes sleep apnea,

How does menopause affect sleep?

there is another issue Why does insomnia occur during menopause?, “Sleep rhythm disturbances often occur in women during menopause and after menopause. hormonal imbalance“LaRosa explains.” The most common cause of insomnia in these cases is nighttime hot flashes., If normal prevention measures are inadequate

effective, it’s a good idea Consult a sleep medicine specialist” he suggested.

there is medicines This helps, but there are others that may worsen hot flashes, so it is best to check with a specialist beforehand.

5 tricks for good sleep after 50

In addition to the factors and aspects mentioned above, Dr. Oscar LaRosa provides us with 5 practical strategies To improve sleep quality and fall asleep faster after age 50:

1. How to go to sleep

This should be a process that requires you to be as relaxed as possible, both physically and mentally. “You don’t go to bed to relax or forget about the world.” And their problems, or thinking about them. going to sleep“, rate. If you are physically very tiredAt least rest outside the bedroom, for example on the sofa 60-90 minutes before going to sleep.

“Physical fatigue leads to poor quality sleep, which is superficial and prone to interruptions. And, we should do the same.” avoid being mentally active With situations like arguing, working, thinking about things, using computers, Enter tablet, mobile phone or social networks, Because all this harms sleep and is a source of direct light to the eyes, especially if it is done in the dark and in bed,” he concluded.

2. Relax outside the bedroom

“If you are restless in bed, nervousness or discomfort, is spinning, and this position persists for more than 20 minutes, You have to get out of the bedroom and rest outsideWith gentle movements,” the expert suggests. Once you find mental peace, you can go back to bed.

LaRosa explains that it’s okay if there are days when you have to do it more than once. ,It is better to spend less time in bed and make it more efficient and effective.It feels inconvenient a lot of the time, because it doesn’t help at all.

3. The biggest enemy of insomnia: watch

Set an alarm and forget what time it is. ,don’t look at the clock at night In any case, even if you get up, because it will only hurt you restlessness and nervousness“He recommends.

4. Short nap and before 4:00 pm.

If you take a nap, it It should be short, 20 minutes, and no later than 4:00 p.m. “Taking long naps is detrimental to sleep quality at night It doesn’t particularly help you feel better., After 50-60 years There is a tendency to lie down and sleep more superficially at night drowsiness during the day, For this reason, naps should be controlled as much as possible and one should not sleep too much during the day, say neurophysiologists.

5. Physical exercise helps

“There is no specific description, but it should not be strenuous and should also be sweat a littleAnd if possible, practice it during daylight hours,” he says. Avoid exercising during the 3-4 hours before going to bed. You need to give yourself time to rest,

And what about “natural” sleep products?

The first thing to keep in mind is this There are many chemical compounds And sometimes they are synthesized,” explains Dr. Oscar LaRosa. “Also, they are not always authentic plant extracts.” Most are fairly harmless, but some may have adverse effects on some people. , and their effectiveness may be relative, or helpful only in mild cases.

On the other hand, “There is a lot of discussion about magnesium as a sleep aid, but there is no reliable conclusive data on its effectiveness, and More This is not even fair. And this tryptophanIn both supplements and foods rich in it, May be useful for improving sleep Because it is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin, but all this should always be done under medical control,” he suggests.

“As far as melatonin is concerned, it can be taken as normal Dose less than 2 mg Distributed as a food supplement synthesized in a laboratory without a prescription, and The dose of 3 mg should never be exceeded. In general. Furthermore, taking higher doses is rarely useful, and taking it at one time is not the same as taking it at another time, nor is taking rapid release or prolonged release the same, they have different purposes,” He explains. It is used a lot and misused. Consumption, This is useful only in some cases.

In people over 55 years of ageThe body may release less natural melatonin, and at this age Yes, it can be effective in dealing with insomnia.“Generally long-release, taken well and under medical supervision,” the sleep medicine expert concludes.