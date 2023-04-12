5 types of tattoos to honor children

Tattoos can be a meaningful and permanent way to show love and care for your children, and many parents consider it a lasting and meaningful emotional investment. Some, for example, choose a design and put the child’s name next to it; others opt for the date of birth or meaningful symbols to represent this unique parent-child relationship. With that in mind, we have separated the five types of tattoos most used to honor children. Check out!

names

This is the most classic way of honoring a child. You can write your little one’s name somewhere that is meaningful to you, close to your heart or somewhere you can look at it whenever you want. Some celebrities who have tattooed their children’s names are David Beckham, Johnny Depp, Brian Austin Green, and Justin Chambers.

angels

Guardian angels can also be a tribute option. They are loaded with symbolism, enriching the meaning of the tattoo. Model Isabeli Fontana, for example, drew two angel wings on her back, along with the name of her first child, Zion.

Date of birth

The moment of a child’s birth is forever memorable for parents. Therefore, tattooing this date is also a beautiful tribute. It’s interesting to play with numbers; you can choose any numbering form, such as duodecimal, roman, hebrew, egyptian or japanese. With all this variety, it is possible to choose the option that it suits you better. Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the dates of birth of his children and other family members tattooed on his wrist. The tattoo has already become so famous that it was named “IbrahimovicCode” (the “Ibrahimovic Code”).

real portraits

This type of tattoo is growing more and more. For those who like the realistic style and want to carry their child’s image with them forever, this is a great option. It is important to take be careful with the technique of the realistic drawing, because this type of tattoo, when not using black, ends up aging easily.

To give lightness to the portrait, some tattoo artists remove this color, impairing the durability of the work. It is very important to choose a professional with a lot of experience in realistic drawings so that the result is as you expected. An alternative to portraits can be a stylized or even a children’s drawing.

Tattoo formed by fingerprints is a trend among mothers and fathers (Image: Olena Voronetska | Shutterstock)

Other suggestions

Tattoos in honor of children are increasingly innovative. We can see this on social media. Some possibilities we see out there are: chart of your newborn’s heartbeat; something that is related to the meaning of the name of the little one; one tattoo newborn fingerprint or foot; a symbol that represents the child’s zodiac sign.

You can also tattoo a birthmark that matches the child’s (if they have any); form a heart with your fingerprint and your child’s; choose some image you like and tattoo it with the same number of children you have (for example, if you have three children, make three hearts).

It is also possible to tattoo the child’s favorite toy, as model Isabeli Fontana did, who tattooed a yellow bear and the word “Lucas” on her left arm, in homage to the second child. Angelina Jolie tattooed the coordinates of her children’s birthplaces. Just think of something really meaningful to you and pay homage!

