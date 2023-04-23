5 unmissable live-actions to watch on Disney+ before ‘The Little Mermaid’

Credits: Playback/Disney See a list of 5 live-actions for you to watch on Disney+!

There is little left for the release of the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall. Disney’s new production premieres on May 25 in Brazil.

Over the past few years, the studio has invested in several adaptations of its most successful animations.

So, while “The Little Mermaid” doesn’t hit theaters, check out 5 enchanting live-actions to watch in the Disney+ catalog below!

Credits: Divulgation/Disney “The Little Mermaid” opens in May 2023

1) “Cruella” (2021)

The most recent live-action released by Disney, “Cruella” stars Emma Stone. The plot follows the story of how the smart, creative and determined Estella, became the iconic villain driven by revenge.

Full of personality and references, the film is the second live-action animation, the first being the famous “101 Dalmatians”, from 1996, in which Glenn Close played Cruella De Vil.

2) “Aladdin” (2019)

One of Disney’s highest-grossing remakes, “Aladdin” follows a humble young man who, upon finding a magic lamp with a wish-granting genie, tries to woo a princess.

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, the live-action 1992 animation won over audiences for its essence and originality. The visuals and soundtrack are the highlights!

3) “Mowgli: The Wolf Boy” (2016)

With photorealistic animation, the live-action “Mogli: O Menino Lobo” adapted the 1967 classic, which followed the challenges and adventures of a boy raised in the jungle.

The film, starring Neel Sethi, is enchanting and one of Disney’s best. The quality and success of the production even opened doors for the director, Jon Favreau, to direct the live-action “The Lion King”, released in 2019.

4) “Maleficent” (2014 and 2019)

Starring Angelina Jolie, the live-action shows the origin of the villain behind “Sleeping Beauty” (1959), telling the story of how Maleficent became a bitter woman and cursed Aurora.

The sequel to the feature, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, released in 2019, is also available on Disney +.

5) “Lady and the Tramp” (2019)

Out of the ordinary, the live-action was not released in theaters, but directly on Disney +.

Adapting the classic 1955 animated musical, “Lady and the Tramp” tells the love story between a rich bitch and a tough stray. Despite the differences, the two get closer and, together, understand the value of home.

This is a beautiful production, huh? It’s super worth watching!