5 UNMISSSIBLE miniseries to watch now on Netflix

What are the best short series available on Netflix to binge-watch over the weekend?

The weekend is here and we know how nice it is to take advantage of these moments to marathon some series, right? That’s why we’ve prepared a list of 10 short series available on Netflix so you don’t waste time and immerse yourself in these fantastic stories. Let’s go?

Fast shot! The 6 best HBO Max miniseries to binge watch NOW

READ MORE:

Stranger Things 5: EVERYTHING we know so far!

Best Action Shows to Watch on Netflix

Best Horror Series to watch on Netflix

Safe (2018)

Safe is a crime thriller series with only 8 episodes. The story follows a widowed surgeon who lives in a quiet, closed community with his family, until his world is turned upside down when one of his daughters disappears after a party. As he becomes involved in the search for the truth, the community’s dark secrets come to light and he becomes involved in a web of lies and mysteries.

10 Surprising Doramas on Prime Video that you CANNOT MISS

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

If you’re looking for a horror series, The Haunting of Hill House is a great choice with its 10 episodes. The plot accompanies a family that tries to renovate and sell an old mansion, but ends up having their lives marked by supernatural phenomena. In the present, we follow the grown brothers dealing with the traumas of the past.

Maniac (2018)

Maniac is a 10-episode science fiction comedy-drama miniseries. The plot accompanies two characters who participate in an experimental pharmaceutical trial and end up trapped in simulations of alternate realities. Starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, the series tackles deep psychological issues and features a complex and engaging plot.

Spider-Verse 2: Miles Morales’ EPIC Encounter with the Multiverse Revealed in AMAZING Brand New Trailer! Watch Now!

The Woods (La Forêt, 2017)

O Bosque is a French-Belgian police drama miniseries with only 6 episodes. The plot addresses the investigation of the disappearance of a girl in a forest near a small town in France, dark secrets of the city and people involved are being revealed.

Collateral (2018)

Collateral is a great suggestion to marathon in just one day, with 4 episodes, the series follows the detective played by the talented Carey Mulligan in an investigation into the murder of an immigrant pizza delivery man that leads to the discovery of a complex web of conspiracy and corruption involving politicians, financial institutions, gangs and even the police.

BOMBA: Harry Potter to be rebooted in series format by HBO

Now it’s time to prepare the popcorn and choose your favorite series to enjoy the weekend! Good marathon!