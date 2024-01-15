50% of medical graduates do not do residency and there is alert due to shortage of specialists

You may be interested: The National Harvest Festival 2024 finds its identity in a controversial object: the crown

Late in conversation with UNO newspaper. Maximiliano Carmona, doctor specializing in intensive care and advisor to the Ministry of Health Warned: “Following a number of studies by the Ministry of Health, progress has been made over the years as well We conclude that 50% or more of medical graduates decide not to use the residency systemSo this number is very high and it represents a serious crisis in the system because we are talking about doctors who will not be trained.”

And he stressed: “This is not a problem that we see in the future, but a problem that we are already having. That’s why what was happening in housing has to be solved historically.” This was taken as a priority within the health transformation plan. Fundamentally, it is about making the system more efficient”.

The average salary of a resident is 250 thousand pesos, whereas with just guard you can triple that salary. For this reason, the goal of the reform is to ensure that, in addition to residency, you can work in the system and hospital where you have your expertise.

Key Points of Change in Medical Accommodations

The time during which residence may be made may be amended Mendoza was the subject of criticism from medical circles, who were against the reduction in specialization from four to three years.,

However, Carmona refuted that idea and pointed out that the basis It is not about reducing care practice time, but about “making it more efficient”.

,What the law says is that residency can last 3 to 5 years, depending on the programs that govern residency., For example, there are residencies in surgery, the duration of which cannot be modified, but beyond that time “We are focusing on modernization, which is characterized by the acquisition of skills and knowledge”He explained in detail.

The law will be amended upon arrival at the venue, based on discussions of the new criteria with representatives of universities and medical associations.

The primary objective is to Cornejo aims to include more residents by July, when calls open for different specialties.

Alfredo Cornejo Rodolfo Montero Health 3.jpg Health Minister Rodolfo Montero, together with Governor Alfredo Cornejo, presented a package of laws, which also includes modifying residences. nicholas rios

“We need residents, so the law wants to improve the quality of residences, remuneration, the educational sector and we are thinking of different modalities to link them with postgraduate training. And in addition, we “We are going to clarify the training of universities with what is necessary in public health,” the expert highlighted.

How are the negotiations going on the Medical Residence Law?

Carmona explained that all contributions made by political parties, academic leaders and self-organized residents were taken into account.

“After listening to all areas and making changes to the wording, we are in a position to send the project for treatment next week. We have incorporated 95% of all suggestions because what we want is to achieve the best possible standard Is.” ” the doctor said.

The main reforms following the debate are:

The Ministry of Health and Sports will regulate medical residencies, regardless of the source of funding for the scholarship. They will be under the category of Human Resources

Entry requirements have been simplified and the age has been raised to 45 years. The previous law stated that training could be done only seven years after receiving it. Now this limit has been removed.

The resident can do guard duty at his place of residence and will be given separate remuneration for this work.

As per law, once you complete your on-call hours you are required to take 8 hours of effective rest.

Coronavirus Mendoza – Central Hospital Respiratory Guard – ICU 4 (10).jpg 50% of graduating doctors choose to practice with a qualifying degree rather than completing a specialty in residency. A significant area of ​​shortage of professionals is in intensive care. These professionals were important in the Covid pandemic. Photo: Martin Pravata/Diario UNO

Opinion of those who train doctors

Roberto Miyatello, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UNCuyosaw an incident Vacancies for residences which have not been filled due to change in mindset and aspirations of youth looking for more profitable and quick job opportunities, what is the practice of profession before doing residency,

“There are some specialties which are important for the functioning of the system which are not being filled with vacancies by graduates and are important like paediatrics, last year half of the vacancies were vacated, medical clinics, the same, other specialties has been specified, But a system cannot work without the pediatricians who care for our children or the general practitioners who have to make referrals,” Miyatello took issue.

He also said that students who complete their studies are required to work in the guards or emergency services instead of continuing their studies for more years until they gain expertise in the system.

And he analyzed: “A project that will last at least 4 years does not generate interest because it requires sacrifices along the way and that is why they choose not to do a residency and where they can Can work there as doctors. Certainly in the first years they will earn more money but in the long run they will lose the opportunity of training in a specialized field that would allow them to serve the community better and earn more money. There will be a possibility also.

Make Medical Residency More Attractive

Thus and outlining the scenario why graduates do not choose to specialize in the system, Miatello gave his opinion on Cornejo’s rule: “The purpose of the changes is to make residencies to doctors and propose an option of one year less where the fourth “is also optional and offers other forms of specialization that we are studying, such as residencies integrated with the final year of the degree and that are not considered today.”

“This reduction has been criticized by some actors as a detriment to the academic training of residents. In that senseAs a faculty, we believe we can make an outstanding contribution to what we have to offer residents, who pursue academic training through residencies as well as the specialties of the university. With national recognition and even re-validated at the international level,” the Dean of Medicine said.

Like Carmona For Miyatello, the challenge for all institutions involved in community health is to retain professionals who are trained in the system, Because the option to immigrate permanently and even more so in the current economic context exists to Chile, for example, where professionals are better paid.

Health care as well as theoretical training

Francisco Cutroni, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Mendoza The idea was that we would have to change the way housing functions, which has not changed in the last forty years Care shared the perspective of training with theory.

“There needs to be a change in style in the teaching methodology, I believe this is the best postgraduate training system. But, based on the government project, I do not believe the only downside is to reduce the training time. We are running projects to create university accommodation, theoretically also with graduates who opt for accommodation. Today, training has become distorted and neglected as residents spend many hours in health services and with very little technical support,” Cutroni questioned.

currently only UNCuyo offers University Residency in Tocogynecology The Italian Hospital Service has a project to create new hospitals due to the latest amendment of the National University Evaluation and Accreditation Commission (CONU).

