50,000 campers, 500kg of crab salad and 820 toilets: this was Rock Werchter in (special) shapes

Rock Werchter 2023, with 100 programmed bands, was the equivalent of four days of music, but also for approximately 90,000 visitors per day. At 76, Iggy Pop was the oldest performer and this year the festival drew a significant number of Scandinavians. Some key figures, 47th ed.

Rock Werchter sold 67,500 combi tickets and 20,500 day tickets this year. There are 50,000 campers. Most come from Belgium, followed by the Dutch, the British, the French and also the Germans. These also exist: Israeli, Italian and American. Tickets have been sold in a total of 106 different countries.

Over 100 groups have performed at the festival itself, 16 of which are from the Netherlands. Striking: KluB C is Little Scandinavia this year. There were two Norwegian acts on Thursday: Aurora and Royskop. On Friday, 3 of the 6 names came from the far north: Viagra Boys and Fever Ray from Sweden and Vardaruna from Norway. HU Rock is the first group from Mongolia in Werchter.

One more thing you didn’t know: Iggy Pop is now the new senior dean of the festival. James Newell Osterberg turned 76 in April this year. He performed at the festival for the first time in 1987. That’s half life – 36 years ago. The Pope dethroned Paul McCartney, who was a guest at the festival in 2016 at the age of 74.

500 kg crab salad

Utsav has 820 (vacuum) toilets when the need is highest. The festival is indebted to the hard work of at least 11,000 volunteers. They can head to one of their sandwich stands for a little hunger. To satisfy their hunger, the following were brought: 8,000 loaves of bread, 830 raisin loaves, 550 kg of cheese, 280 kg of ham, 280 kg of salami, 500 kg of crab salad, 840 kg of Nutella, 130 kg of jam, 170 kg of coffee, 6,500 apples, 5,500 pears, 4,000 jars of yogurt and 8,500 liters of fresh soup.

The main stage holds 355 tonnes of black steel and the floor is also good for 150 tonnes. The empty space for the artists is 32 meters wide and 27 meters deep. The stage was once designed for Madonna’s MDNA tour, later also visited by Roger Waters (The Wall) and Justin Timberlake. The elevator system was first used by U2.