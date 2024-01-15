$528 per month stimulus check will be sent on March 15

On the 15th of each month, at least 100 low-income entrepreneurs enroll in a guaranteed income program in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. They will receive stimulus checks worth up to $528 dollars.

According to Kristin Seefeldt, Associate Director of Poverty Solutions, the guaranteed income to enhance the Ann Arbor program “is a guaranteed income pilot aimed at celebrating residents who do so much to strengthen our communityBut they are still struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

The initiative was promoted by the Poverty Solutions Team at the University of Michigan, which seeks to extend financial aid for two years. Payments began in January for entrepreneurs who registered last year,

According to Seefeldt, eligible applicants had to fall into the following categories: “Entrepreneurs, formal or informal small business owners, independent contractors, those providing informal paid services or gig workers in various industries,” he said.

Currently, checks will be sent only to 100 entrepreneurs. Requirements for application included being over 18 years of age, being a resident of Ann Arbor. Whose income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty line.

Finally, those who qualify can also participate in other social programs that provide monthly income such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Pell Grants.

