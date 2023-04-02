6.9% higher in games vs. i9-13900K, according to AMD

Thanks to the leak of the benchmarks that AMD has carried out in its Ryzen 7 7800X3Dthis CPU promises to be the best option considering only in gaming. It must be emphasized, since its 8 cores They do not make it an option for content creators, or those who, in addition to playing, use their equipment for professional use.

For context, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a CPU 8 cores and 16 threads processing under Zen4 architecture. Its cores run at a Base/Turbo frequency of 4.20/5.00 GHz, and are accompanied by 104MB cache. All this results in a TDP of 120W. Now it’s time to know what is the performance that this low consumption CPU will offer.

These are the new performance tests of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Already at the beginning of March we saw the performance tests, but this time we are facing much more extensive tests. Specifically, Videocardz leaked a graphic showing the performance test of this CPU in 21 games with very different yields. Specifically, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D was compared head-to-head with the Intel Core i9-13900K

. We see the biggest performance difference in Horizon Zero Dawn, where AMD promises 31% extra yield at 1080p resolution in High Quality. Behind, Total War: Three Kingdoms threw 20% more performance on AMD CPU, or 19% more in DOTA 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

to the opposite side, we have the hit game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In this case, Intel’s CPU is 9% fastereither 5% faster in Rainbow Six Siege. Obviously, to really know the performance, nothing less than adding all the percentages and take a sock. With it, we can say that the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is 6.9% faster compared to the Intel Core i9-13900K running games at 1080p resolution.

A faster CPU but offers 8 cores for $449

To get a correct perspective, it would be interesting to compare the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with the Core i5-13600K. And this is not crazy. At 1080p resolution, the Core i9-13900K is 2.6% faster than the Core i5-13600K. This is quite relevant, since this CPU can be found in the US for $319 regarding the $449 of AMD CPUs.

At least now AMD has cheap motherboards, yes, some AMD-A620 without PCIe 5.0 interface with starting prices from $85.95. Despite this, to offer the real performance expected from these CPUs, they must be combined with RAM. DDR5 at 6,000 MHz. In this way, even AMD continues to fail to offer that balance of performance offered per euro / dollar invested in the system. Not to mention the disadvantage of multicore performance.

If we think only about gaming: yes, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best option on the market. But despite that, its price, does not make it an attractive option. This gets slightly worse when thinking about your platform. In essence, the funny thing is that said cheap motherboard (ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2) does not support DDR5 memory at 6,000 MHz nor does it support CPUs above 65W. Therefore, these cheap motherboards they have a trap. They seek to give a vision that the AM5 platform has become cheaper, but really these motherboards are only recommended with the AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘not X’which have prices already very similar to the ‘X’ with higher performance.

In this way, the most basic motherboard in this case would be the ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+. This supports DDR5 RAM at 6,400 MHz and CPUs up to 120W. At least its price does not increase that much, since it has a recommended price of $109.99. In the case of Intel, for that price you have mid-range gaming motherboards with a more powerful VRM, better cooling, connectivity, etc. Interestingly, in both cases they are on an equal footing: no PCIe 5.0. In this way, the only thing that does not quite fit in AMD are the prices.