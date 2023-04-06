6 best horror movies on HBO Max

HBO Max arrived in Brazil and it didn’t take long to become one of the main streaming services. Joining HBO’s catalog, Warner Bros. and DC, the platform is full of great titles in the most diverse genres.

Below, we’re going to list some of the best horror productions that are on HBO Max, ranging from classics to modern films and equally acclaimed by critics and audiences.

The Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

The illuminated

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, The illuminated is an adaptation of the Stephen King classic of the same name and ranks as one of the greatest films of all time, according to the magazine Sight & Sound. Iconic, the film features Jack Nicholson in a brilliant performance as a writer who rents a hotel in Colorado, isolated for the winter. The rest is history.

The nightmare time

Before creating the franchise Panic, Wes Craven made a name for himself by creating the supernatural serial killer Freddy Kruger, played by Robert Englund. The dream killer became a horror icon and followed the rules of the slasher of halloweenapplying “justice” to promiscuous young people.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The greatest adaptation of the greatest horror classic, Bram Stoker’s Dracula directed by none other than Francis Ford Coppola and an Oscar-worthy performance by Gary Oldman. Gothic horror tells the story of a secular vampire, able to transform into other creatures. Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves complete the cast.

The Blair Witch

Perhaps the most innovative film on the list, The Blair Witch was released in 1999 on a small budget. Its $750,000 became a box-office gross of over $265 million, creating a legion of spin-off films – such as Paranormal activity.

Using the genre found footage, we know the story of a group that seeks to research the myth of the Blair Witch. Without famous actors, the film holds up in its immense amount of tension.

zombieland

Announcing humor and adventure to horror, zombieland came as a freshness to cinema in 2009. The feature features Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin – in addition to an incredible participation by Bill Murray. Inventive in its editing, zombieland shows the story of survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

Hereditary

Known as one of the main representatives of the subgenre high horror – or heightened horror -, Hereditary is a psychological horror film that shows the ruin of a family when secrets are discovered after the death of the matriarch.