6 best movies with Florence Pugh

Born January 3, 1996, Florence Pugh is a British actress who has been winning the hearts of the public with each film. The actress is well recognized for her roles, especially in horror and drama works such as Midsommar or Do not worry, dearin addition to his role in the MCU, among others.

Pugh made her acting debut in 2014 in The Fallingalong with Maisie Williams, where she received her first positive reviews and was nominated for Best British Newcomer at the 2014 BFI London Film Festival and Best Young British/Irish Woman at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards.

Since then, Pugh has been collecting several successes in his career, which often end up standing out even just for his performance. And the list below presents 6 of the best films of the actress’ career.

From live-action to animation: highlights of Florence Pugh

In addition to Pugh’s highlights where she acts physically, the actress also provided the voice in her first voiceover work for a DreamWorks animation, in the film’s sequel. Cat in Bootswhere she also gave an interpretation show.

Lady Macbeth

Based on the book of the same name, in the 19th century, we meet the young Catierina Lvovna, who ends up being sold to marry an older man. This only brings her hatred and awakens in her a murderous desire. When Catierina commits a crime, she feels free and unrepentant.

rightful king

In 14th century Scotland, Robert I is crowned King of Scotland. However, this happens only to be defeated in a surprise attack by the English King Edward I, who turns the Scottish King into an outlaw. That’s when Roberto struggles to prove his innocence and regain control of his reign.

The film is a Netflix production and features Pugh alongside names like Chris Pine, Aaron Johnson and Tony Curran.

Midsommar – Evil Doesn’t Wait for the Night

In Ari Aster’s folk horror, after a trauma, young Dani decides to go with her boyfriend and some friends on a summer trip to a festival in Sweden. The problem is that this festival is not peaceful as it seems, and soon it turns out to be a macabre sect.

lovely women

In the third film adaptation of the book Little Women, from 1868, while the United States lives in a tense civil war, four sisters are maturing every day and moving from adolescence to adulthood. They are very different from each other, but the bonds of family unity are stronger than anything.

The film is available in the Netflix catalog and features the performance of great actresses like Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson, in addition to Pugh.

The miracle

In yet another Netflix exclusive, an English nurse named Lib Wright, haunted by her past, goes to a remote Irish village to investigate a young woman’s supposedly miraculous fast. Finally, Lib discovers that there are greater forces acting on the young woman, as somehow she is a chosen girl and may have special powers.

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order

In this DreamWorks success, the hero of the title has spent eight of his nine lives, so he decides that the best way out is to become a house cat, but his new home is not at all comfortable. Finally, he decides to go after a shooting star, to wish their lives back, but he will have to fight tooth and nail for it.

Pugh voices Goldilocks, who in the film features a more modern look alongside her classic family of bears.