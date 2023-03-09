6 Films That Promised and Didn’t Deliver Anything

Unfortunately, in the world of cinema, many films are sold with great promises, but end up failing to deliver what they promise. Whether due to production issues, script changes, lack of budget or other factors, these films end up leaving audiences frustrated and disappointed.

Often, trailers and advertising campaigns for films create high expectations that are not met in the final work, leaving viewers with a sense of deceit.

When these productions finally reach the big screen, it is impossible not to deal with the rejection by the specialized critics and the audience. Watch some of the movies promised and delivered nothing:

1. It A Thing – Chapter 2

The film “It: A Coisa – Cabeça 2” (It: Chapter Two, in the original) received mixed and negative reviews from critics and the public.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 62% critical approval rating, based on 354 reviews, and an average score of 6.1/10. Audience ratings are slightly more positive, with a 78% approval rating based on over 35,000 reviews.

Among the negative reviews, many critics pointed out the excessive length of the film, at almost three hours in length, and the lack of scares and tension compared to the first film.

Other criticisms included the sense of repetition from the first film and the excess of CGI at the expense of practical makeup and more realistic special effects.

2. Dumbo

The 2019 film “Dumbo” also didn’t receive a very good score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 46% approval rating from critics and 51% approval rating from audiences.

One of the main criticisms of the film was that it failed to capture the charm and magic of Disney’s original 1941 animated film. Many critics also felt that the film lacked personality and that the plot was simplified and watered down from the original.

Some critics also criticized the acting of the actors, including Colin Farrell It is Eva Greenwho failed to bring enough emotion to their characters.

Another common criticism was that the film felt overly dark and not suitable for children, which may have alienated some of the film’s intended audience. Some critics also felt that the film tried to pack too many themes and messages into its plot, which made it confusing and disorganized.

However, some critics praised the impressive visual effects and Tim Burton’s direction, which brought his distinctive style to the story. Some people also praised the inclusion of new characters and plotlines, which added depth to the storyline.

3. Suicide Squad (2016)

The film “Suicide Squad” by David Ayer, released in 2016, was the target of several criticisms and had a terrible reception from both the public and the specialized critics. Some of the main problems pointed out with the film were the interference of the Warner studio in the edition that cut important scenes and forced a more cheerful and colorful tone.

Another problem was the film’s script, which was criticized for being weak and superficial, with poorly developed characters and a plot that did not go deep enough into the dilemmas and conflicts presented. The villainous character, played by Cara Delevingne was widely criticized for being generic and unthreatening. His transformation into a mystical entity was also considered strange and unconvincing.

Finally, the film’s lack of plot cohesion ended up displeasing fans who saw the first supervillain-focused film as a way to match the Marvel superhero movies that were all the rage at the time.

4. Justice League (2017)

The 2017 version of “Justice League” directed by Zack Snyder also had a cursed reception. The film was criticized for numerous issues, most notably the 4 dedicated hours duration of Snyder being removed, in addition to effects and images that circulated the internet in record time.

One close-up unwanted in one of the parts of Wonder Woman also did not please some people at all, but what most affected the development of the film was to see characters like Flash and Cyborg having their stories little explored, therefore being left a little aside.

After the release of the film in 2017, many fans asked for the original version of Zack Snyder to be released. In 2021, HBO Max released Zack Snyder’s version of the film, titled “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” or “Snyder Cut”.

This new version was very well received by fans and critics alike, being considered a significant improvement over the original version.

5. Mulan

The film “Mulan”, adaptation of the 1998 animation of the same name, was also one of those celebrities who “promised everything and delivered nothing”.

The film was controversial because of several changes made from the original story, including the removal of key characters and the exclusion of songs and the iconic dragon Mushu. In addition, the film was filmed in Xinjiang, a region of China where human rights violations occur, which led to criticism and boycotts by some viewers.

At the time of Mulan’s release, there was a controversy involving actress Liu Yifei, who plays the main character. In 2019, Liu Yifei posted on his Weibo account (a Chinese social network) a message in support of the Hong Kong police during the pro-democracy protests in the region, generating criticism and calls for a boycott of the film.

Liu’s message read: “I support the Hong Kong police. You can hit me now” and was seen by many as a statement in support of police brutality during the protests. Liu’s statement drew criticism from many democracy advocates in Hong Kong and human rights advocates around the world.

Because of this, many viewers called for a boycott of the movie “Mulan”, and the matter generated a great deal of controversy. Disney, for its part, has not publicly commented on Liu Yifei’s message, but has said that “Mulan” is a work of fiction and that the company is committed to freedom of expression and human rights.

6. The Dark Tower

“The Dark Tower” is an adaptation of the books by Stephen King, which tells the story of Roland Deschain, a gunslinger who seeks the legendary Dark Tower in a post-apocalyptic world. The film was directed by Nikolaj Arcel and starred Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles, but ended up receiving negative reviews and being a box office failure.

One of the main criticisms of the film was the way it condensed the complex plot of the books into a film of just 95 minutes, which ended up resulting in a confusing and poorly developed narrative. Furthermore, the film was also criticized for wanting to commit to pleasing an audience of all ages. The Dark Tower by Stephen King has a more adult plot in all seven of its books, which may have made the studio’s action a bit confusing for fans.

Another problem with the film was the lack of faithfulness to the books, which displeased many fans of the original work, including King, who stated that it was wrong to start the adaptation right in the middle of the work.

And you, did you watch any of these movies? Did you also think they over-promised but didn’t deliver? Leave it below in the comments! 🍿