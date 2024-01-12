6 Japanese habits to boost your happiness, health and prosperity

Although not everything that glitters is gold in Japan, it has a view of the world and traditions that allows many people to flourish in life Healthy and satisfied.

The Japanese’s healthy habits have their origins in ancient times and a view of the world that prioritizes inner peace and harmony with the environment and other people.

1. Shinrin-yoku

To find peace and regain strength, the Japanese practice shinrin-yoku, “forest bathing.” It involves immersing oneself in a forest for several hours, Let go of your usual worries and enjoy everything that comes to you through your senses.

Being in the woods, where you breathe in the environment with all your senses, has a regenerative effect on the body and mind, because Humans experience “biophilia”, Which is the tendency to connect with the natural environment, with animals and plants, because in their company we have evolved for millions of years.

The scientifically proven physical and mental health benefits of this popular wellness celebration include: Stress reduction, better sleep, increased concentration and creativity, physical improvements, immune regulation and an overall better feeling of happiness.

To practice Shinrin-yoku you just have to go to a forest (or park) and follow the steps we described How do you forest bathe?

2. Ikigai

Ikigai has a long history in Japan. This is a completely normal and everyday word that means “Value of life” or “Meaning of life”.

Basically, your ikigai It’s the thing or things worth getting up for every morning. However, not everyone knows their ikigai. Finding and developing it can help you live more fully while developing your skills, desires and passions.

You can’t force yourself to discover your ikigai. It’s about freeing yourself from societal limitations and living your true self. So don’t stress, just include this question in your daily life that why do you wake up in the morning.

Every activity or topic that sparks your interest can become your ikigai. For example, it could be painting or learning to play an instrument or volunteering for an NGO.

If you want to know more about Ikigai you can read the book that Francesc Miralles has dedicated to it or his article in Bodyamente: Ikigai: the Japanese secret to living a longer and better life. In this video you will also find other keys to finding and developing your ikigai:

Loading Video: How to Develop Your Ikigai

3. Moi

Like ikigai, moai is a concept that comes from the island of Okinawa, a region of the world People live longer than average, are happier and healthier.

it’s moi A group of lifelong friends where joys and problems are shared, and who are always ready to provide support. These begin to form in childhood and persist throughout life.

basically moais These were formed to pool the resources of the entire city. For public projects or works. If a person needed capital to buy land or deal with an emergency, moai were the only way to raise money.

Today this idea has expanded Become a social support network, A cultural tradition that encourages togetherness and harmony.

Next to Okinawa, Friends “Come together for a common purpose” (sometimes daily and sometimes a few days a week) to gossip, share joys and personal discoveries. Material assistance is also provided when needed.

Traditionally, groups of about five children were formed and they were committed to each other for life. As their second family, they would meet with their moai from time to time for both work and play and to gather resources. Some moais have lasted more than 90 years.

members of the moai They contribute monthly to the group Which is used for dinners, games, meetings or any similar hobbies of yours. A portion of these funds can be used in a situation where a member’s well-being is at risk.

More than money or fame, close relationships keep people happy throughout life. These bonds protect people from dissatisfaction with life, and help prevent physical and mental decline.

4. Hara Hachi Bu

Okinawa has more than 60 people over the age of 100 per 100,000 residents, three times the number in the United States. Part of the secret is due to diet and one principle of this is Hara Hachi Bu, which recommends the rule of Eat only until your “eight parts of the stomach” are full. In this way the consumption of excess calories and all the problems arising from it are avoided.

Science says that in fact, after 15 to 20 minutes of filling the stomach, the brain senses that the stomach has reached its limit. That means The slower you eat, the sooner you will notice the point at which your body is full.

It is necessary to practice Hara Hachi Bu Consume mindfully Which means savoring every bite, chewing it thoroughly and not getting distracted by anything other than the food.

5. Omotenashi

also known as Japanese hospitality. This concept is almost impossible to translate, as it is much more than pure hospitality and in Japan it usually goes far beyond what we understand in the West as a good host.

The magic of Omotenashi lies in Create an environment in which visitors can feel comfortable and safe, Without expecting anything in return. This is the result of working wholeheartedly without any selfishness.

The imperial roots of Omotenashi are associated with the emergence of the tea ceremony, the rules of which were established by the master Sen no Rikyu in the 16th century. During the tea ceremony, The host pays close attention to his guests. To understand the meaning of omotenashi is to understand Japanese culture on a deeper level.

Of course, not everyone is always polite, courteous or empathetic, but Many of the values ​​included in Omotenashi reinforce positive associations and ensure that one feels welcome.

allomotenicide It can be found where anything comes from the heart. If you keep your eyes open during your trip to Japan, you’ll be able to appreciate the countless treats that probably go unnoticed but are intended to make you feel good.

6. Kaizen

This concept applies in the business world. What is the word Kaizen derived from? Moss (change) and jane (for better). It refers to the permanent improvement of activities, processes, procedures or products by all employees of a company.

The important thing is not great innovation, but each employee Constantly raise critical questions about your activities And continuously improving your workplace and the way you work.

Kaizen philosophy This means improvement for everyone, always and everywhere. Masaaki Imai first drew attention to the concept of continuous improvement in the West in 1986 with his book Kaizen: The Key to Japanese Competitive Success.

According to Kaizen, It is always possible to improve. Be it products, services, processes, activities, workplace… everything can be improved.

The Kaizen way of thinking says that every worker should think every day about what can be improved, Simplify or optimize your work And give appropriate suggestions. This applies to all companies or other institutions.

Therefore, Kaizen provides opportunities for recognition and growth at work, which is an important aspect of our lives.