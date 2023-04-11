6 movies that BOMBED in the 80s and are coming back to theaters soon

From time to time, some highlights from past decades return in full force. In this context, the 1980s is the period being relived this time.

In addition to returning to the fore in major current productions, such as “Stranger Things”, some classics that were part of past decades today cannot be forgotten.

Keep reading and check out some releases based on the 80s that will be coming out soon.

Classics from the 80’s coming back soon

1. ‘Beetle Juice 2’

Based on “Os Fantasmas se Divertem”, the production will have in its cast the latest star in the spotlight, Jenna Ortega, from “Wandinha”. After a long wait, the producers have already confirmed that the long “cult” will come out of the paper.

This partnership between one of the actresses of the moment, with the acclaimed director Tim Burton, has been a great bet. Already in production, the film will also feature Michael Keaton as the protagonist.

2. ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Everyone was looking forward to this release! Recently, fans had access to a behind-the-scenes photo showing Mel Gibson in the role of Riggs and Danny Glover playing Murtaugh. The last film was released in 1998. The fifth feature will have Richard Donner in production.

The production’s last release was a series in which the actor who played Riggs (Clayne Crawford) was fired due to his toxic behavior.

3. ‘Shurnk’

This film will continue the Disney classic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” from 1989. Actor Rick Moranis will return to the big screen and the direction remains in the hands of Joe Johnston. The idea of ​​​​the feature is to portray the son of the scientist who has grown up, played by Josh Gad.

4. ‘Highlander’

Who will interpret the protagonist in another release is Henry Cavil. Based on the classic “The Immortal Warrior”, from 1986. The responsible director is Chad Stahelski and the film is already in pre-production.

5. ‘The Fall Guy’

The film “Duro na Queda” was released in 1981 and was very successful among the public. The production promises a lot of action and will be directed by David Leitch. The protagonist couple will be played by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

6. ‘Purple Color’

The feature is based on the production that had 11 Oscar nominations, the novel by Alice Walker. After all the backlash, it also debuted on the Broadway stage as a musical. The premiere date was announced for December 20, 2023.