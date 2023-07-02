6 movies you should see in theaters this summer

This summer many highly anticipated films will hit the theatres. Don’t miss these six.

When the high temperature becomes too much this summer, you may seek coolness in the cinema hall. From the latest ‘Indiana Jones’ to the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, there’s something for everyone. Grab your calendar to schedule some movie dates.

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth part of the ‘Indiana Jones’ series is set in 1969 against the backdrop of a space battle between the US and the Soviet Union. Not much is known about the plot. What’s certain is that this is the last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie starring Harrison Ford. So the fifth part may be a transition to a new (female) heroine in adventure films. A perfect movie to watch with friends or family.

In cinemas on June 28.

2. Joy Ride

In ‘Joy Ride’, Audrey (played by Ashley Park in ‘Emily in Paris’) goes in search of her birth mother. To do this, she travels to China with her friends. But its not easy to find. The comedy gets you in the holiday mood and hence is the ideal summer movie.

Releasing in cinemas on 5th July.

3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Fans of action-espionage movies can enjoy the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film this summer. In this first part, Detective Ethan Hunt and his team must track down a weapon that threatens the world. Tom Cruise of course plays the lead and is assisted by Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson, among others. A film that will keep you glued to the cinema seat throughout.

Releasing in cinemas on 12th July.

4. Barbie

The movie we’ve all been waiting for will hit the theaters in July: ‘Barbie’. The film tells how Barbie experiences an existential crisis in Barbieland and moves to the real world with Ken. ‘Barbie’ features a star cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Dua Lipa. We definitely can’t wait to relive our youth again.

Releasing in cinemas on 19th July.

5. Oppenheimer

‘Oppenheimer’ is the latest film from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan (‘Dunkirk’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Tenet’, …). The biographical thriller tells how scientist Robert Oppenheimer and his team designed the first atomic bomb. ‘Oppenheimer’ also boasts a cast filled with top actors such as Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon.

Releasing in cinemas on 19th July.

6.Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle is the newest superhero in the DC universe. When Mexican teen Jaime Reyes is chosen as the symbolic host of an alien relic, he receives superpowers. He soon has to prove himself as a superhero, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Releasing in cinemas on 16th August.

