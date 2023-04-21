6 series and movies with super-powered families – Pixel Nerd

Since the beginnings of comics, series and movies, super-powered families have been a recurring theme. Whether through superhuman abilities, advanced technology or magical powers, these families are able to face challenges beyond what any ordinary person would be able to handle. In this article, we’re going to explore five examples of series and movies that feature families with extraordinary abilities, from the classic The Incredibles to the more recent The Umbrella Academy and The Incredibles. If you’re a fan of action-packed adventures and superpowers, read on to find out more about these amazing families.

1. The Incredibles

The Incredibles is an action-packed, comedy-filled animation about a family of superheroes trying to live a normal life after being banned by the government from using their powers. However, when a villain threatens the world, they need to get back on their feet and prove they’re still awesome. With a lot of adventure, humor and emotion, the film shows the challenges and joys of being a different and special family.

2. Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of Waverly Place is a comedy and fantasy series that follows the adventures of a family of wizards living in New York. Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin) are brothers who are learning to use their magical powers with their father Jerry (David DeLuise), a former sorcerer. They need to keep their secret hidden from their mother Theresa (Maria Canals Barrera), who is a mortal, and from their friends and neighbors. In addition, they also compete with each other to see which one of them will be the one to keep the powers when they grow up.

3. The Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls is an animated series that shows the adventures of three little girls with super powers: Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. They were created by Professor Utonium, who accidentally spilled Element X into the “Perfect Little Girl” potion (a mixture of sugar, spice and everything nice). Now, they use their gifts to protect the city of Townsville from the most diverse villains, such as the Loco Monkey, the Gangrene Gang, the Princess and Him.

4. Charm

Charm is a Disney animated film set in Colombia and tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house surrounded by mountains. Each family member receives a special gift upon turning five, such as strength, healing, weather control, or transformation. However, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) is the only one who has no power and feels out of place among her relatives. When she discovers that the magic of the Enchantment is in danger, she decides to embark on an adventure to save her family and find her place in the world.

5. The Thundermans

The Thundermans is a comedy series that follows the lives of a family of superheroes as they try to adapt to suburban life. The twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) are the protagonists of the story, who have opposite personalities and objectives: she is an exemplary student who dreams of being a heroine, he is a troublemaker who wants to be a villain. They share a home with their parents Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi), and their younger siblings Nora (Addison Riecke), Billy (Diego Velazquez) and Chloe (Maya Le Clark), each with their own special powers. .

6. The Umbrella Academy