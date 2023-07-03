6 sneak peeks from Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023

Hip-hop fest Woo Haa has been transformed into Rolling Loud Rotterdam. Last weekend was the first edition, these were the six highlights of the festival

The hefty lineup for Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023 has lived up to the expectations. Earlier we wrote about the impressive performance of spoken word artist Kendrick Lamar. What were the other highlights of the festival?

1. Red Bull Stage Dance Battle

The Rolling Loud Rotterdam site had a half pipe in the middle. In between the performances, it was the place to experience the festive atmosphere. Not only did skating take place on the Red Bull stage, but dance battles were also held daily. The audience was asked to choose the best dancer.

2. Hit Machine Metro Boomin

It was being whispered left and right that the producer of the moment was bringing in a ‘special guest’. That dream proved to be a mirage. But Metro Boomin shined on its own Friday afternoon. The opener was ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt.’ 1′ through the speaker. What followed was a flurry of hit songs, ‘Tuesday’, ‘Mask Off’ and a series of songs from his album heroes and villains,

3. MCs on the Havana stage of Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023

Hats off to the MC on the Havana stage. It was his job to bring the audience to the artist every day, even if the artist arrived very late – and this was often the case. The MC himself enthusiastically jumped on stage and threw a good party before the act started.

4. Travis gives his T-shirt and shoes to a fan

None other than Travis Scott was on the menu at Rolling Loud Rotterdam on Saturday evening. After a brief wait of 50 minutes, ‘La Flamme’ finally came on stage. Travis entered the audience and rapped “Lost Forever” with a fan. Afterwards, the rapper took off his shirt and shoes and gave them to a fan in the audience.

Travis Scott gifts a fan his unreleased Utopia Merchant and Air Jordan 1 Low 🤯🙏pic.twitter.com/zw3B94hLma – Travis Scott Fan 🔥 (@LaflameScott) 1 July 2023

5. Ski Mask The Slump Gods Honors XXXTENTACION & Juice World

Ski Mask The Slump God closed Saturday night. Havana filled the stage and Ski Mask provided an energetic finale. At the end of his set he says, “I want to pay tribute to XXXTENTACION and Juice World. He plays several songs by the two rappers and the audience falls silent.

6. Glorilla dances with a fan on stage

Glorilla Rolling Loud brought a big show to Rotterdam. Along with her dancers, she slayed the Havana stage. Halfway through his set, he invited a fan in the front row to dance with him. Their dancers cheered the fan and Glorilla herself sang “Get It Masha, Get It Masha!”.

Shook some ass for Glorilla yesterday at Rolling Loud Rotterdam! pic.twitter.com/3eAcR0NmPZ – Moominmasha 🖍️ (@nedoorange) 2 July 2023