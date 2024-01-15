6 things you can do to improve your mood that don’t involve eating healthy or exercising

image Source, getty images caption, Exercise and good nutrition help lead a healthy life, but other things contribute too.

Although exercising and maintaining a healthy diet are recognized strategies that help improve mood, they are not the only tools that allow us to achieve this result.

BBC journalist – and doctor – Michael Mosley shares on his BBC Radio 4 show just one thing There are many other things we can do to learn to be happy.

These are some of his recommendations to improve your mood.

1. Write

image Source, getty images caption, It is good practice to put your thoughts on paper.

If you have a lot on your mind, you may be surprised to find that writing it down can help you deal with it.

by simply booking 15 minutes Known for “Expressive Writing”You can reduce negative thoughts and stress, improve your mood, your sleep, your immune system, and even your memory, and you can start feeling the benefits in just minutes. one week,

Professor James Pennebaker, a social psychologist who has conducted several studies on this topic, says: “One reason it can be so powerful is that when you write, Get these troubling experiences out of your mind And you are able to connect with other people better.

2. Get away from your phone

image Source, getty images caption, Instead of taking your phone with you to bed, try leaving it in another room.

You probably know that excessive cell phone use can be harmful to your mental health, your sleep, and your productivity.

Of course, it is difficult to stop relying on this device, since we often need many of the functions it provides.

the good news is There is no need to stop using it suddenly To change things.

A study conducted in Germany showed that people who reduced their phone use one hour a day They felt less anxious and more satisfied with life.

If you’re going to try to limit your dependence on your phone, research suggests keeping it on separate room This will give you the best results for some time.

3. Buy some plants for your home

image Source, getty images caption, Plants make us feel happy.

Indoor plants not only help a room look beautiful, especially a room without a view, but they also make the room look better. air quality can improve further welfareThe Memory And this productivity,

Anecdotal evidence suggests that plants can help people breathe more deeply and therefore feel more comfortable and calm.

In a study in which plants were removed from an office, employees reported experiencing more stress, being less efficient, and paying less attention.

Meanwhile, another study found that when workers could see plants from their desks, they performed better (by up to 19%) on a specific concentration test.

4. sing

image Source, getty images caption, In the kitchen, in the car, in the shower, sing!

You may enjoy singing along to the radio in the shower or perhaps in the car, but did you know that by doing so you are also releasing a variety of chemicals that contribute to feelings of happiness?

examples include β-endorphin, dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, Even more endocannabinoidsChemical compounds whose actions are similar to those of the active ingredient of the cannabis plant.

As a result, singing can have a wide range of important psychological effects, helping to increase self-confidence, reducing loneliness and having a positive impact on anxiety levels.

5. Learn a new skill

image Source, getty images caption, Learning something new takes us away from our worries.

It may seem counterintuitive to add more things to your to-do list when you’re stressed.

However, there is evidence that learning something new may be one of the The most effective ways to reduce stress And calm your body.

When you focus on the task at hand, you can enter what is known State Flow or flow state, or areaWhere you are completely immersed in that moment.

This calms down the front part of your brain, which usually helps you analyze and question your behavior so you’re less critical about your actions.

6. Count your blessings

image Source, getty images caption, Pick three things a day that you are grateful for.

It may seem old-fashioned, but there is solid science behind the claim that getting into the habit of expressing gratitude will not only make you feel better, but it may even improve. reset your brain,

In a study in which people were asked to generate feelings of gratitude, researchers observed activation in the prefrontal cortex, an area of ​​the brain associated with decision making and social rewards.

To experience the benefits and change your thought process from negative to positive, just try thinking Three things you are grateful for a dayWhether it’s simple gratitude or positive interactions with others.