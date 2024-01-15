6 things you can do to improve your mood that don’t involve eating healthy or exercising

Admin 52 mins ago Health Leave a comment 46 Views

image Source, getty images

caption,

Exercise and good nutrition help lead a healthy life, but other things contribute too.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

Although exercising and maintaining a healthy diet are recognized strategies that help improve mood, they are not the only tools that allow us to achieve this result.

BBC journalist – and doctor – Michael Mosley shares on his BBC Radio 4 show just one thing There are many other things we can do to learn to be happy.

These are some of his recommendations to improve your mood.

1. Write

image Source, getty images

caption,

It is good practice to put your thoughts on paper.

If you have a lot on your mind, you may be surprised to find that writing it down can help you deal with it.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Medicine degree in San Jorge is delayed

St. George’s University It was announced this week that it was being postponed Implementation of ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved