6 viewing tips for series on popular streaming services – De Stadscorrier

partner contribution



Are you a fan of watching TV on demand, what you want whenever you want? Then you might have given up your television subscription as well and taken an internet only subscription so that you can subscribe to various streaming services. Hopefully you’ll have access to many of those services that deliver their content through an Internet connection, because we have six of the best suggestions for watching series on well-known streaming services.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Diplomat is a political thriller series based in London as a female ambassador (Keri Russell stars in a wonderful, delicately acted lead role) struggles to complete the formal part of her job. Luckily, he has plenty of other things to do, because after a British aircraft carrier explodes off the Iranian coast, he has to work to prevent a world war. The Diplomat looks good and continues to charm you.

Better Things (Disney+)

The comedy series Better Things revolves around the question of what it’s like to be a single mother of three teenage daughters. Lead actress and creator Pamela Adlon constantly oscillates between heaven and hell in this role as she is loved and adored one moment and misunderstood and reviled the next. A series that manages to stay level for seasons.

Succession (HBO Max)

Here on HBO Max we get Succession, one of the best series of recent years, which is now gearing up for a strong final season. The series is a family drama centered on the battle of succession for a media mogul’s empire. Prepare yourself to get caught in the web of power, money, family and love and lots of gossip, bullying and verbal abuse. In the last episodes of the series, till the presidential election is mentioned.

Beef (Netflix)

Beef is a sad comedy series that revolves around an escalating conflict following a minor traffic incident. It is a series full of unexpected twists which at times feel surreal. The main characters are frustrated contractor Danny, played by Steven Yeun, and successful entrepreneur Amy Lau, played by comedian Ali Wong. They both make each other’s lives miserable and lose all control, while secretly enjoying their conflict. After all, it distracts from their real problems.

Swarm (Amazon Prime)

The Swarm is a breezy horror comedy from Donald Glover, best known from Atlanta. The series revolves around Dre, a fan turned singer who is very reminiscent of Beyoncé. Dre has one goal, and that is to eliminate anyone who isn’t a fan of the singer. Absurdities and unexpected leaps keep this remarkable series captivating.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Disney+)

Fleishman in Trouble is an easygoing, humorous and edgy series with a star cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes. The main character is doctor Toby Fleishman, who enjoys his bachelor status after a painful divorce. until his ex-wife disappears and leaves their two children behind. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Ekner.

Tastes vary of course, and there are many more beautiful ranges to come. But if you didn’t know it yet, you’ve got some cool new stuff to check out. You can find real gems on every streaming service, so if you already have access to two of them and you have a decent internet connection, your chances of getting bored aren’t huge!