600 Merkle colleagues dancing at Roskilde Festival 2023

Roskilde Festival 2023 went down as one of the best editions of the 52 year old music festival ever. With an impressive line-up including top artists such as Blur, Lil Nas X, Drew Sycamore, The Whitest Boy Alive and many more, 130,000 visitors flocked. Most of the employees at Merkle (Northern Europe) were also present at the celebration and let their hips loose.

Team building programs come in all shapes and sizes. For example, where one agency sails with a team, others sail for the afternoon. But as always: boss above boss, with Merkle as an example.

Because the management of the digital agency decided to fly all the associates from Northern Europe region to Denmark for their annual team event. Roskilde, a town to the west of Copenhagen, traditionally sets the stage for one of the most popular festivals on the summer calendar each year.

To be honest, Merkel’s co-workers don’t get to experience such an event every year. The agency, which specializes in (digital) marketing and customer experience management, employs around 14,000 people worldwide. The Netherlands is one of the largest country organizations in Europe with approximately 300 affiliates.

“The Dutch practice has recently been merged with country organizations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway,” says Martin Bocchinek, CEO of the combined region (‘Merkle Northern Europe’).

According to him, the joining of forces provides the basis for better service to customers for orders in the domestic market and elsewhere in the world. “We are now a financially, structurally and technologically integrated company, offering our customers the best of Northern Europe.”

“It is no longer about having a Danish, Norwegian, Swedish or Dutch partner for the customer – it is about putting together the best teams to deliver value.”

Merkle wanted to make big changes. With a trip to Roskilde Festival 2023 as a result. According to Bochinec, 600 of Merkle Northern Europe’s 750 employees participated.

more than a successful event

There is no doubt that this initiative was successful. Because in the week following the festival, Merkle employees went full throttle on social media. From overjoyed coworkers to thousands of thanks or comments like (Merkle is one) #TopEmployers. In other words, the posts of many colleagues say a lot.

“The unique experiences that our partners have gained during the festival will certainly contribute to bringing people closer together and to internal collaboration. It also breaks down barriers between people of different nationalities – totally in the spirit of the Roskilde Festival.

The choice for Roskilde Festival 2023 was not entirely by accident. Merkle is the digital partner of the Roskilde Festival and has recently helped build and launch the new annual event Orange Orbit. It is an event that allows visitors to prolong the ‘Orange Feeling’ and be part of the ‘Roskilde Spirit’ all year round.